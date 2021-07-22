Kylie Jenner honors Travis Scott amid reconciliation rumors – WHO

+



Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and also the pair’s little girl Stormi (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner made a blog post devoted to Travis Scott and also additional sparked the reports of settlement. The kardashian clan businesswoman made a decision to commemorate Father’s Day, which is commemorated this June 20 in the United States, making a declaration to the rap artist.

“Happy Father’s Day, @travisscott. One day is not enough to honor the father you are. We are very blessed to have you,” she stated. In the picture, she shows up in intimate minute with the rap artist, that holds the pair’s little girl, Stormi Webster, in her lap.

Although they constantly appeared with each other and also had a great connection, Kylie never ever verified whether she ever before reconnected withTravis Scott They broke up in October 2019 eventually attempting to make the connection job, according to TMZ.

Months later on, nonetheless, both come back with each other, yet constantly in the context of elevating their little girl alike,Stormi Recently, the worldwide press has actually remained the settlement of both. Also according to TMZ, he made a decision to maintain an open connection.