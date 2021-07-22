New album from The Kid LAROI will have Justin Bieber, Lil Durk, Mustard, Polo G and more

The Kid LAROI reveals the tracklist of “Fu*k Love 3: Over You” with Polo G, Justin Bieber, Lil Durk as well as a lot more

The Kid LAROI has actually become an arising hip-hop celebrity. Currently taking pleasure in massive success many thanks to his newest solitary “Stay” with Justin Bieber (which presently rates 3rd on the Billboard Hot 100), the young melodist chose to take advantage of the minute with a huge news.

After initially disclosing the tracklist of his upcoming job FUCK LOVE 3: OVER YOU, the intended end of his continuous trilogy, LAROI involved reveal all the involvement in the seven-track job. With visitor looks by Polo G, Stunna Gambino, Justin Bieber, G Herbo, Lil Durk as well as Mustard, LAROI additionally validated that the cd needs to be launched this Friday.

Prior to the launch, LAROI shared a passage from its forthcoming video– “Not Sober” with Polo G as well as Stunna Gambino– causing its launch tomorrow evening.

It’s vague whether the feeling anticipated the arrival of a brand-new Kanye West cd on the exact same day as his proejto, yet below we are. Given the existing success LAROI has actually been experiencing with his brand-new cooperation with Bieber, do not be shocked to see him offering excellent very first week numbers anyhow.

See the complete tracklist of FUCK LOVE 3: OVER YOU from The Kid LAROI listed below.

first Over You

second Not Sober ft. Polo G & & Stunna Gambino

third Stay feet Justin Bieber

& fourth Same Energy

5th Don’t Leave Me ft. G Herbo & Lil Durk

sixth Bad News

7th Still Chose You feet Mustard