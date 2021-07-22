News of the week: Normani and Cardi B, Anitta and Rennan da Penha, shakira single and more!

The long-awaited return of Norman as well as the brand-new solitary from Rennan of Penha in collaboration with Anitta are simply several of the music information today. Shakira talented followers with the solitary “Don’t Wait Up”, which has a various audio from the last launches, as well as Alessia Cara launched 2 tracks today.

In enhancement to Anitta as well as Rennan, nationwide launches have collaborations, such as Rachel Rossette as well as Melody, Eeyore, Mallu Magellan as well as the philanthropic collaboration of Alok as well asMelim The listing likewise has super-awaited launches, such as the disc “Lately I Feel Everything”, by Willow Smith.

Check out the major launches of the week:

Normani as well as Cardi B

After the hit “Motivation”, Norman is back this Friday (16) with the long-awaited by followers “Wild Side”, which relies on the partnership of rap artist Cardi B The tune is offered on all electronic systems as well as showed up gone along with by fairly sensuous video.

Shakira

After the success of the period “El Dorado”, 2017, Shakira offered followers on Friday (16) with the solitary “Don’t Wait Up”, the very first solitary from the twelfth cd of colombian. The tune is currently offered on all electronic systems as well as will certainly win video later on this Friday at 11.

Thyy, Mc Danny as well as Mc Pedrinho

The singer-songwriter Thyy launched the solitary “My Esqueminha”, which relies upon the unique partnership of Mc Danny as well asMc Pedrinho With forró beats, funk as well as walk, the songs will certainly be offered on all electronic sound systems as well as the clip on You Tube.

Linn da Quebrada

The musician Linn da Quebrada launched on Friday (16) the most recent cd of his job on all electronic systems. With 11 tracks, “Trava Línguas” has unique cooperations from Luisa as well as the Alchemists, BADSISTA as well as Ventura Profana.

Rennan da Penha as well as Anitta

Rennan da Penha as well as Anitta collaborated as well as launched the track “SexToU”, which brings the beat to funk. The solitary is the very first in which Rennan takes dangers as a vocalist as well as in the clip the musicians had fun with the digital fact video game world, as well as included an attractive impact by revealing the musician as “cam girl”.

Marina Gold

Singer- songwriter Marina Gold launches the solitary “Até Você Chegar”, which mirrors the agility arising from hope in a contemporary music manufacturing. The track showed up gone along with by a video, which was taped on movie, the outcome of a procedure of virtually a year.

Eeyore

Igor launched on Friday (16) the solitary “Serena & Crazy”, which brings the significance of rap with the tune as well as one of the most charming environment of love tunes, hair of rap that has actually been dominating significant area in the scene. The music manufacturing is authorized by Hitmaker, the Carioca manufacturer behind hits by Anitta (“Combatchy”), Ludmilla (“Cheguei”, “Favela Chegou”) as well as Lexa (“Sapequinha”), to name a few hits.

John Meyer

John Meyer launched on Friday (16) the long-awaited cd”Under Rock” The task has 10 tracks, consisting of the currently launched ‘New Light’, ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’, ‘Carry Me Away’ as well as the cd’s very first solitary, the track ‘Last Train Home’, launched in June.

Camilo as well as Shawn Mendes

Camilo welcomed Shawn Mendes to tape the remix of the track “Kesi”, initially launched on the colombian cd”Mis Manos” the track is offered on all electronic systems. For the very first time in his job, Mendes combines English as well as Spanish in a track that guarantees to be the north American summer season track.

Alessia Cara

After a duration on respite, Canadian vocalist Alessia Cara offered followers without any less than 2 songs, expecting the brand-new cd appearing later on this year. “Sweet Dream” speak about a rather typical trouble that affected lots of people throughout the pandemic: sleep problems. In “Spaceshifter”, the vocalist sings concerning completion of a partnership.

Mallu Magellan

With memories of childhood years as well as developed by Bruno Ilgoti, is currently offered the clip of “Latin America”, as launched by Mallu Magalh ães. The track opens up the cd “Esperança”, currently offered on all electronic systems, with the piano, guitar as well as vocals of the vocalist.

Paula Mattos

Paula Mattos decided to discuss her sexual preference as well as, specifically, the reasons it took as long to talk openly concerning the topic, the means she understands ideal: vocal singing. The solitary “Não Esfriou”, which comes gone along with by a clip with variety as the major style, got to the electronic systems last Thursday, 15.

Rachel Rossette as well as Melody

American singer-songwriter Rachel Rossette launches the solitary “Gringa no Rio”, in collaboration with vocalistMelody The track is the 5th solitary from the musician’s future EP as well as provides name to the task, which will certainly be launched quickly– prior to it, the vocalist launched “Você me Ganhou”, “Só Quero Dançar”, “Solteira” as well as”Eu Gosto” “Gringa no Rio” was made up by Rachel as well as is gone along with by a video that is currently offered on Melody’s You Tube network.

Alok as well as Melim

At the invite of the OMO, DJ Alok as well as the team Melim launched on Friday (16) the track “Somos”, which is offered on streaming systems as well asYoutube Each time the track is done on any one of the systems, a contribution will immediately be made to Crian ça Esperan ça, as all legal rights to the tune will certainly be gone back to the task. That is, # 1play1doação.

Willow

After a lot waiting, Willow lastly launched on Friday (16) the cd “Lately I Feel Everything”, which buys a much more concentrated audio rock. Still, the tracklist includes the long-awaited accomplishment “Grow” with Avril Lavigne as well as Travis Barker.

Anne Marie

With a favorable message concerning caring as well as spreading out generosity all over the world, Anne-Marie launched the tune “Beautiful”, which is currently offered on all electronic systems as well as attributes verse video clip. The job will certainly get on the tracklist of the cd “Therapy”, which will certainly debut on July 23.

Madison Reyes

The vocalist as well as starlet Madison Reyes, lead character of “Julie and the Phantoms”, launched on Friday (16) the track “I love you”, the long-awaited launching solitary. The track is offered on all electronic systems.

Chiara Mary

Alma Music Group launches this Friday (16) the launching solitary by the young vocalist as well as author Chiara Maria from Rio deJaneiro “Addicted to You” is a structure of Chiara in collaboration with Antonio Eudi, Arthur Favero as well as Renato Hacker as well as brings a pop that highlights the striking as well as distinct voice of the young musician. “Addicted to You” is currently offered in all songs applications.

HITMAKER accomplishment MC Don Juan as well as Felipe Ara újo

The triad of HITMAKER, consecrated in the manufacturing of funk hits as well as with experience in numerous other rhythms, launched on Friday (16) the track“Marry Him” The tune, which is currently offered on all electronic systems, is sustained by MC Don Juan as well as Felipe Ara újo.

Marina accomplishment. Kito as well as Tove Lo

In collaboration with Kito as well as Tove Lo, Marina launched a remix of the track “Venus Fly Trap”, from”Ancient Dreams In a Modern Land” The brand-new variation of the track, which includes an unreleased knowledgeable from Tove Lo, is offered on all electronic systems.

Tina Turner

“FOREIGN AFFAIR”, by vocalist Tina Turner, is offered on all electronic systems from this Friday, July 16. As among the greatest cds of the 1980s, “Foreign Affair” included the musician at the most effective minute of her job, more settling her placement as the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

moon

Lua introduces the track “Flor da Lua” by Warner Music Brazil this Friday, July 16. Music brings a message of bubbly love that everybody has actually lived, along with the musician’s experiences as well as motivations. Pablo Bispo as well as Ruxell authorize the manufacturing as well as development of a beat as well as verses that convert the magical as well as spiritual world of the vocalist.

Bianca Chami

Singer- songwriter Bianca Chami launches the brand-new solitary “Diz” on electronic systems. The tune of author Dudu Falc ão attracts attention in the voice as well as analysis of the musician that arises in the brazilian music scene, blending jazz, MPB as well as digital songs, the outcome is an existing as well as unexpected audio.

Tones as well as I

Global super star Tones as well as I launches the long-awaited launching cd,”Welcome To The Madhouse” Available on all electronic systems, his very first permanent cd information a totally sincere as well as brilliant trip, from a Byron Bay efficiency to global fame to a goodbye to his friend. Tones as well as I brings these experiences with each other in a relocating as well as magnetic collection of 14 tracks composed totally by the Australian musician with her co-production on all tunes.