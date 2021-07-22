Shakira reveals what was her worst look used in the past

In a retrospective video clip with English Vogue, Shakira remembered several of her previous appearances and also exposed what her ‘worst blunder of her life’ was: when she reduced her hair short in 2012!

She used the brief search in Cannes, France, in very early 2012, where she was recognized by the French Ministry ofCulture When the hairstyle showed up on the display, Shakira suggested that she disliked him! The hair was straight and also blonde at the elevation of the neck.

“Oh, how terrible! This is a very bad haircut”, he regreted in the clip, and also also condemned his mother-in-law, mommy of Gerard Piqu é, for his choice to reduce the locks at the time:

See+: Shakira advertises nephew’s occupation

“I followed my mother-in-law’s advice,” Shakira claimed, including that the female claimed her hair looked also harmed which she must suffice and also she called the cut ‘the most awful blunder of her life’.

Then she sent out a straight message to her mother-in-law: “I’m not going to take cosmetic advice from you again!” she joked. She additionally slammed some garments she used in the past, consisting of limited body denims:”By God, what was I thinking?”

tax obligation evasion?

Spain’s Tirbut ária Agency, a federal government firm comparable to the Internal Revenue Service, validated that, global songs celebrity, planted 14.5 million euros, regarding 97 million reais, in tax obligations in between the years 2012 and also 2014.

See+: Who are the well-known Aquarians?

According to a record launched by EFE Agency last Wednesday (21 ), the vocalist made believe that she did not reside in Spain and also concealed her earnings via a network of ghost firms.

The vocalist’s protection affirmed that, considering her routine of programs and also occupation dedications, she would certainly not have actually invested 184 days in the European nation, so she did not remain in location for the minimal variety of days to be taken into consideration a local of the nation and also be compelled to pay tax obligations.

However, the firm’s professionals shot down the debates, motivating the head of the Court of Inquiry number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona to require July 8 the statement of the professionals of the Revenue and also specialists of the protection of the vocalist to subject debates regarding the tax obligation responsibilities of the Colombian, as prepared for by the Spanish paper El Peri ódico deCatalunya

Veja+: Shakira markets songs magazine

In a short article in The Country paper of September 2020, it was reported that Shakira was being checked out for perhaps having 14 ghost firms in numerous tax obligation places to attempt to prevent Spanish tax. Nine years previously, in 2011, Shakira also paid 24 million euros to Spain, additionally for tax obligation evasion. It was her initial year in the nation after transferring to cope with her partner, Gerard Piqu é, a Barcelona gamer.

In 2019, Shakira indicated for the claims and also specified that she did not reside in Spain and also anywhere else, identifying her “nomadwithout roots.”

The well-known firm additionally had a home in Nassau, Bahamas, because 2007, validated by her as her long-term house. Although Shakira turned over electrical energy and also water expenses as evidence that she maintained her house in Nassau, her previous supervisor, Antonio de La Rúa, shot down the details, claiming she did not check out the nation in between 2011 and also 2014 which the Colombian female’s household took a trip to Barcelona continuously.