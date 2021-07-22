Shakira says mother-in-law is guilty of “bad haircut”: “Biggest mistake of my life” – Monet

+



Shakira is sorry for a hairstyle of 2012 (Photo: recreation; Getty Images)

Shakira has actually taken another look at several of one of the most renowned appearances of her last 21 years of her profession– and also exposed that she is sorry for a 2012 hairstyle she made at her mother-in-law’s idea.

The 44-year-old vocalist, that is wed to football gamer Gerard Piqu é, discussed the view the YouTube collection ‘Life in Looks’. Seeing her picture at the 46th version of the International Music and also Music Market (Midem) in Cannes, when she was embellished by france’s after that Culture Minister Fr édéric Mitterrand, the musician took her hands to her face and also said loudly, “Wow, how bad!”

“That’s a bad haircut,” she proceeded, as she saw the photo 9 years earlier, in which she shows up with her blonde locks, smooth and also sliced. “That was my mother-in-law’s advice. She said to me, ‘Ad, why don’t you cut your hair? Because he’s not very well taken care of,” he chuckled.

Shakira at the 46th Edition of the International Disco and also Music Market (Midem), which was kept in 2012 (Photo: Getty Images)

“It was the biggest mistake of my life,” Shakira included, prior to leaving a message for Montserrat Bernab éu, her partner’s mom: “Mother-in-law, I will no longer follow her aesthetic advice.”

Despite disliking her hair 9 years earlier, the Colombian celebrity kept in mind that she is extremely keen on the outfit she put on for Midem 2012, an outfit created by stylist Azzedine Ala ïa. “His style has always matched the female figure, with a woman not very tall. So you always agreed with me. It’s a shame my haircut, mother-in-law,” he mirrored.

Shakira wed Gerard Piqu é, celebrity of Barcelona and also the Spanish nationwide group, in 2011. They have 2 youngsters: Milan, 8, and also Sasha, 6.

