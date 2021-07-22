The 10 most played artists on Spotify of all time

The checklist includes legendary names like Drake, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and also extra!

The year 2021 has actually brought a great deal of great songs! Month ago month, the launches of one of the most preferred musicians of the minute has actually provided a lot to speak about. Thinking regarding it, we have actually established a listing of those musicians that, along with offering a great deal of great songs, make background with their make-ups. Check out that are the 10 most played musicians on Spotify of perpetuity and also to adhere to a playlist made specifically by Tracklist with the make-ups of these songs celebrities.

first Drake

First of all we have no person else none apart fromDrake The Rap celebrity, that has actually struck hits past preferred hits such as “God’s Plan” and also “Hotline Bling,” acquire an outstanding 40 billion streams on Spotify.

One evaluation that makes Drake’s success much more remarkable is that he places initially on this checklist with slack. The distinction in between the variety of streams built up by Drake and also the 2nd position on the checklist is simply under 10 billion. Fact that remarkable and also crowning Drake as unbeaten.

second Ed Sheeran

Secondly we have him, the red-haired beloved of the target market,Ed Sheeran The Briton that has actually made background with his most current launch “Bad Habits”, possesses the brand name of 29 billion streams on Spotify.

third Ariana Grande

The 3rd position on this checklist is inhabited by the queen of the gogo, Ariana Grande. Owner of various hits such as “God is a Woman” and also “Thank U Next”, Ariana builds up 26 billion streams on Spotify and also is the female with the biggest number.

fourth Malone Post

Post Malone it places 4th in this ranking and also possesses the 24,603 billion streaming brand name onSpotify His most current structure “Motley Crew” is being a terrific success.

5th The Weeknd

The voice behind the success “Blinding Lights” places 5th on this checklist. The Weeknd obtains couple of numbers behind Post Malone, with 24.378 billion streams on Spotify.

sixth Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican, reggaeton vocalist and also Latin catch, Bad Bunny places 6th on this checklist, with an approximate variety of 23,973 billion streams on Spotify.

7th Eminem

Eminem is currently a vocalist past consecrated and also with years of roadway. His combined and also lengthy job safeguarded 7th position on the checklist of the 10 most played musicians on Spotify of perpetuity, with 23 825 billion streamigs on the system.

8th Justin Bieber

Eighth location supervises of theCanadian Justin Bieber From the “My World” age in 2009 to “Justice” in 2021, Justin is a hit where he experiences and also builds up 23.352 billion streams on Spotfy.

9th Taylor Swift

The nine location is likewise an old associate of the general public,Taylor Swift The blonde builds up regarding 20 billion streams in these 15 years of job.

10th J Balvin

Another Latino for the account! The Colombian J Balvin it places tenth in this position, likewise with 20 billion streams on Spotify.

Check out currently the playlist we have actually prepared to appreciate the noise of the 10 most played musicians on Spotify of perpetuity:

Read likewise: The 10 finest video of 2021– up until now