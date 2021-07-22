The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber join forces on the single “Stay”. Listen with lyrics and translation

The Kid LAROI vocalist released his long-awaited collaboration with Justin Bieber on Friday (9 ). It is the track “Stay”, which in its group of co-authors brings names like Cashmere Cat and also pop vocalist Charlie Puth.

The verses of the track offer an enchanting motif, where both vocalists reveal from the frailty of shedding the love of their friend to the adoration for their high qualities. The solitary likewise won a main video, which includes the Canadian celebrity.

See “Stay (With Justin Bieber)” with the verses and also translation:

“Stay”

I do the exact same point I informed you that I never ever would certainly

I informed you I’d modification, also when I recognized I can never ever

I understand that I can not locate no one else just as good as you

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there (Oh)

I obtain intoxicated, awaken, I’m squandered still

I understand the moment that I threw away below

I seem like you can not really feel the means

Oh, I’ll be screwed up if you can not be right below

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, I’ll be screwed up if you can not be right below

I do the exact same point I informed you that I never ever would certainly

I informed you I’d modification, also when I recognized I can never ever

I understand that I can not locate no one else just as good as you

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there

I do the exact same point I informed you that I never ever would certainly

I informed you I’d modification, also when I recognized I can never ever

I understand that I can not locate no one else just as good as you

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there

When I’m far from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)

You’re the factor I rely on love (Ooh)

It’s been challenging for me to count on (Ooh)

And I’m worried that I’m a fuck it up (Ooh)

Ain’t no other way that I can leave you stranded

‘Cause you ain’t ever before left me empty-handed

And you understand that I understand that I can not live without you

So, child, keep

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

I’ll be screwed up if you can not be right below

I do the exact same point I informed you that I never ever would certainly

I informed you I’d modification, also when I recognized I can never ever

I understand that I can not locate no one else just as good as you

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there

I do the exact same point I informed you that I never ever would certainly

I informed you I’d modification, also when I recognized I can never ever

I understand that I can not locate no one else just as good as you

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there

Woah- oh

I require you to remain, require you to remain, hi there

“Stay”

I do the exact same point I claimed I would certainly never ever do.

I claimed I’d modification, despite the fact that I recognized I can never ever

I understand I can not locate any individual just as good as you.

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there (Oh)

I obtain intoxicated, I awaken, I’m still intoxicated

I comprehend just how much time I’ve squandered below

I seem like you can not feel what I really feel

Oh, I’ll be fucked if you can not be below

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, I’ll be fucked if you can not be below

I do the exact same point I claimed I would certainly never ever do.

I claimed I’d modification, despite the fact that I recognized I can never ever

I understand I can not locate any individual just as good as you.

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there

I do the exact same point I claimed I would certainly never ever do.

I claimed I’d modification, despite the fact that I recognized I can never ever

I understand I can not locate any individual just as good as you.

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there

When I’m far from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)

You’re the factor I rely on love (Ooh)

It’s been hard for me to count on (Ooh)

And I’m worried to screw it up (Ooh)

There’s no other way I can leave you stranded

Because you never ever left me empty-handed

And you understand I understand I can not live without you

So, child, keep

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

I’ll be fucked if you can not be right below

I do the exact same point I claimed I would certainly never ever do.

I claimed I’d modification, despite the fact that I recognized I can never ever

I understand I can not locate any individual just as good as you.

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there

I do the exact same point I claimed I would certainly never ever do.

I claimed I’d modification, despite the fact that I recognized I can never ever

I understand I can not locate any individual just as good as you.

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there

Woah- oh

I require you to remain, I require you to remain, hi there