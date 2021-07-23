Ariana Grande releases the latest performance of the series: “Positions”

Who would certainly have assumed that Ariana Grande would certainly it take as long to make the sneak preview of a lead-single? The vocalist launched the current video clip of a collection of track efficiencies from her newest cd, “Positions“, and also ultimately followers can take pleasure in the title track live.

With remarkable vocals and also a brand-new attire for the tune, the vocalist adheres to in her paradisiacal, dark, plant-filled setup, using a pink collection and also studded with stonework. During the audiovisual document, she experiences audios and also instrumentation in an unknown intro.

The collaboration in between Ariana Grande and also VEVO, the Music Channel of YouTube, produced special and also unpublished efficiencies of “My hair“, “Pov“, “safety net“, “off the table“, with the involvement of The Weeknd, “34+35“, along with the video clip launched on Thursday (22 ).

Ariana Grande and also Lady Gaga are anticipated to do digital programs at Fortnite video game

The renowned computer game “Fortnite”, it appears, will certainly obtain some supports in the coming months: Lady Gaga and also Ariana Grande need to do digital programs in the video game by the end of the year.

The info was launched by the EuroGamer internet site, mentioning dripped Epic Games papers in its lawful disagreement versusApple In the papers, Ariana would certainly come to “Fortnite”, with digital program and also potentially brand-new skin for gamers inOctober currently Lady Gaga need to have your digital program and also skin inside “Fortnite” in December.

This info, naturally, is still on supposition and also main verification by Epic Games and also “Fortnite”, along with the musicians themselves, naturally, need to be done quickly.

The feasible holdings of Lady Gaga and also Ariana Grande in “Fortnite” will certainly not be the very first times that the video game teams up with songs musicians. At the Party Royale occasion, an online program experience within the computer game cosmos, “Fortnite” has actually had digital programs of names like Travis Scott and also Marshmello.