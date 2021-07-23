Billionaire Kim Kardashian West’s brand dresses u.S. team at 2021 Olympics

Reproduction/Forbes

The billionaire Kim Kardashian West is mosting likely to the Olympics– or a minimum of your clothing are. Last Monday (28 ), Kim introduced on social media networks that his firm of shapewear and also loungewear, Skims, is attracting main undergarments for the females of the United States group in Olympiad 2021 in Tokyo.

“Since I was ten, I’ve heard all the details about the Olympics of my stepfather,” she created, describing the Olympic gold medal championCaitlyn Jenner “When I received the call inviting Skims to be part of @TeamUSA, every moment I spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympic athletes outside came back to my memory.”

The collection of Olympic swimsuit and also sporting activities footwear fits the minimal appearance of the Skims and also consists of the UNITED STATE flag and also the UNITED STATE group logo design. Developed with “comfort and support at the forefront”, it existed by the paratleta Scout Bassett, the celebrity of sports Dalilah Muhammad, the football gamer Alex Morgan and also the swimmer Haley Anderson in the main project last Monday (28 ). Although all professional athletes on the group get the collection completely free, the line will certainly be offered for acquisition by customers in July– in the nick of time for the opening event of the Games on July 23.

the Skims, which Kim introduced in 2019, was valued at $1.6 billion in April after increasing $154 million in a mix of A-series and also A-1 collection funding from capitalists, consisting of Thrive Capital, Alliance Consumer Growth and alsoImaginary Ventures Kim is the firm’s biggest investor, and also she and also the founder Jens Grede regulate a bulk risk. The remainder of Kim’s ton of money originates from his 72% possession of the cosmetics firm KKW Beauty— valued at US$ 1 billion in 2015, when the Coty obtained a 20% risk– in addition to cash from truth programs and also advertising and marketing arrangements, and also a variety of tiny financial investments.

Kim Kardashian West not the only billionaire included with the UNITED STATE group this year. Ralph Lauren, which deserves US$ 7 billion, has actually been developing the professional athletes’ attire considering that 2008 and also does so once again this year. The clothes will certainly be put on by the groups at the opening and also closing events.

