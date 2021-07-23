Elizabeth Gillies reveals why she didn’t go to her best friend Ariana Grande’s wedding

We understand that Ariana Grande as well as Elizabeth Gillies are wonderful pals, however regrettably, as a result of some variables, Liz fell short to head to Ari’s wedding celebration with Dalton Gomez as well as exposed the factor in a current meeting.

Elizabeth Gillies as well as Ariana Grande have actually been pals for several years, also prior to they were cast in Nickelodeon’s “Brilliant Victoria.” The 2 fulfilled in the Brodway music “13” in 2008. Since after that they have actually been indivisible. Well, essentially.

This is due to the fact that Liz resides in Atlanta as a result of the recordings of the collection “Dynasty”, while Ariana– when not visiting the globe, resides inLos Angeles And as a result of the range as well as the covid-19, the starlet might not exist at the wedding celebration of her friend.

During a meeting on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Elizabeth described a little far better her lack at the little event that occurred in key on May 15 at the vocalist’s very own residence in Montecito,California With really couple of visitors, something about 20 individuals just.

“I couldn’t leave work to go to your wedding, because we would have to be isolated for 7 days to travel by plane. So I couldn’t even tell anyone, but I couldn’t even ask or have a day off. I would have gone.”