Elizabeth Hurley’s son sensualizes with Irina Shayk in make-up brand campaign. Play to see! – Notes – Glamurama

The brand name’s brand-new project of leading make-up musician Pat McGrath has actually captured the interest of web customers. why? In a video clip launched by comprise musician herself on their socials media, the top Irina Shayk contrary no person much less than Damian Hurley, kid of 18 years of starlet Liz Hurley, that is the face of his mommy, incidentally. In an environment past sensuous, the clip as well as pictures were generated prior to the coronavirus block, as well as are authorized by Steven Meisel.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram, Damian commemorated the job: ‘The spectacular @irinashayk as well as I, my favored auntie @Pat McGrathReal, routed by the phenomenal #StevenMeisel’. Of program Liz Hurley, really owl, attempted to response the project: “Proud Mom had to post this ravishing photo of my son @damianhurley1 with the wonderful @irinashayk for the new campaign @patmcgrathreal filmed by Steven Meisel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In the movie, as the duo engages, a voice talks in of: ‘I enjoy her elegance, however I fear her mind’, quote from the 19th-century French author Marie-Henri Beyle, much better recognized by the pseudonymStendhal Play to have a look at the video clip: