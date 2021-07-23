Famous photographer Mario Testino recalls photo of CR7 and Irina Shayk

the well-known professional photographer Mario Testino shocked fans of his Instagram web page with an old photo of Cristiano Ronaldo as well asIrina Shayk

An picture that comes from an image shoot that the previous pair kept in 2014 in Spain when they cohabited.

The picture really did not go undetected as well as it’s surrendering. “Beautiful couple” or “a doomed couple”, are a few of the lots of Reactions can be reviewed in the remarks box.

“This is strange, ” included an additional fan. “Georgina doesn’t like this, ” stated an additional web individual See all remarks in the message listed below:

See this message on Instagram An article shared by MARIO TESTINO (@Mariotestino)

It is considered that the five-year partnership in between CR7 as well as the version finished in 2015. presently, the celebrity Portuguese keeps a partnership with Georgina Rodr íguez, with whom she has a little girl alike, little Alana Martina, that lately transformed 3. In turn, Irina dated Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a little girl alike, little Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 3 years of ages.

