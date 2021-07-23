Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear together at artist’s cousin’s party – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Jennifer Lopez as well as Ben Affleck show up with each other at Leah Remini’s celebration (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Leah Remini commemorated the arrival of the 51st wedding anniversary with an elegant celebration filled with unique visitors, amongst them his relative Jennifer Lopez as well asBen Affleck The starlet validated that the pair adheres to in a partnership by uploading a video clip with a collection of pictures, amongst them one in which shows up alongside them while delighting in the occasion.

“I wanted to share a short video of my birthday with all of you because I received a lot of love from you on my birthday, but also every day. Besides, I can’t thank my family and friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons. I love you family, I love you friends who have become family,” composed Leah, whose birthday celebration was June 15.

In the black as well as white photo, seen around 32 secs of capturing, Affleck stands with his arms around Jennifer as well as Leah as they hug him from both sides. Lopez lands his hand on Affleck’s breast.

The pair have actually not yet shared anything regarding their revived love by themselves social media sites accounts. However, a Hollywood resource informed the publication People that the duo “is madly in love” as well as “the loves of each other’s lives”.

The pair dated in between 2002 as well as 2004 as well as also obtained involved. At the moment, they noted till the day of the wedding event that would certainly remain in September 2003, nevertheless, the union was terminated simply 4 days in the past. In January 2004, they made the discontinuation authorities.

It deserves keeping in mind that JLo is the mom of max as well as Emme that are the fruits of the connection with the vocalistMarc Anthony currently Ben has 3 youngsters, Violet, currently 15 years of ages; Seraphina, 12 years of ages; as well as Samuel, 9 years of ages, from the previous marital relationship to the starlet Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez, her sibling, Lynda Lopez as well as Leah Remini (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)