Shakira shares moments with the team backstage at the clip

Shakira shared, on Thursday (22 ), a picture and also a video clip remembering minutes behind the scenes of the shooting of ‘Don’t Wait Up’.

In the photo she shows up alongside component of her group in among the areas of the video.

“Management/Girls Hype/Moral Support/Everything Else. #TBT”– created the Colombian in the tales, noting Tenerife as the location where the picture was made.

In the video clip, the musician states that she rested just 3 hrs in between the very first and also the 2nd day of shooting.

“Second day of filming my don’t wait up video. I only slept three hours.”

An interested truth is that in the short document, the Colombian plays calling among her buddies/ aides”bitch” Always extremely booked in his individual connections, this truth captured the interest of followers and also reverberated on social media networks.

“Shakira’s assistants are living a dream life. Imagine being shakira’s bitch layer. I would be so honored”– created one follower on Twitter.

