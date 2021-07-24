Britney Spears’ ex-security guard denounces singer’s abusive medication







Photo: Instagram/Britney Spears/ Popcorn Modern

A previous guard for Britney Spears validated in a meeting with The Sun that the complaint made by the vocalist throughout her stunning testament in a Los Angeles court space last June holds true.

When she reported information of her daddy’s violent guardianship, Britney explained herself as a servant that was drugged as well as required to function regularly. She specified that she was required to take solid drugs that made her seem like she was constantly intoxicated.

“They took the drugs I took for five years and put me in lithium, which is a very strong medicine. It’s like I’m always drunk,” the vocalist stated at the time. “And I don’t even drink alcohol. I should drink alcohol for what they did to my heart,” he stated.

On Tuesday (20/1), Fernando Flores, that operated in the safety and security of Britney Spears, affirmed the issue with information.

“They gave her antipsychotic and antidepressant pills along with various contraceptives and everything, a woman visited her every Friday at her home to medicate her,” he informed the British paper.

According to Flores, the medicines left the vocalist totally out of her method. “It was a snare from sanity to madness,” he clarified.

He stated that after being medicated, the vocalist maintained claiming points with no definition. “She just watched TV and cried listening to music, and sometimes she wouldn’t shower and brush her teeth for days,” she included.