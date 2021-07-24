Cardi B hits charge of “pink money” and “queerbaiting”

The scene of Cardi B holding on to the Norman in the clip of “Wild Side” created a record on “queerbaiting” in Rolling Stone publication. It’s essentially something like“Pink Money” Cardi B really did not like it whatsoever.

According to Rolling Stone, the term “queerbaiting” (queer lure) can be specified as:“when a celebrity or public figure monetizes the suspicion that he may be romantically involved with another person of the same sex, only for publicity, publicity or financial gain” The write-up mentions names such as Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande as well as Madonna currently in the caption.

Cardi B You do not assume it fits. “Queerbaiting, Rolling Stone? You know we were trying to hide a pregnant belly, right? I’m married to a man, but I’ve talked a lot about my bisexuality and my experiences with girls. Suddenly, ‘queerbaiting’ is the word of the moment and people use it for real,” tweeted this Friday (23/7).

“I don’t like that new word ‘queerbaiting’. I feel like it pressures artists to talk about their sexuality or their experiences when they don’t feel comfortable for it. If an artist kisses a girl in a clip does that mean they need to show videos and text messages exchanged with other women?”

Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do recognize we was attempting to conceal an entire child bump right? Also I’m wed to a male yet I have actually revealed a lot concerning my bisexuality as well as my experiences wit women. All of an unexpected “queer baiting” is the brand-new word & & individuals utilize it to the ground! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021