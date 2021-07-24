Elizabeth Gillies reveals why she didn’t go to Ariana Grande’s wedding

lately Ariana Grande stunned followers by introducing that he had actually wed Dalton Gomez in an extremely intimate event with around 20 visitors. Well, in a meeting with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Gillies informed that she was not amongst the team as well as exposed the factor for not having went to the occasion of the close friend.

It ends up that to take a trip, Liz would certainly require to adhere to particular covid-19 defense procedures as well as this was not feasible as a result of her existing job: “I couldn’t leave work to go to the wedding because I would need to be quarantined for seven days to get on the plane. So since I couldn’t tell anyone about it, I couldn’t ask for a day off either,” he discussed.

During throughout #WWHL, @LizGillies shared why she had not been able to be at Ariana Grande’s wedding celebration. pic.twitter.com/gjMFrhskYH — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 22, 2021

Looks like every key of the wedding celebration made it tough, huh? The starlet likewise stated that she would certainly have suched as to have actually existed on Ari’s wedding. Hers satisfied in 2008 as well as have actually been buddies since.

Aryan as well as Dalton wed in a secret event on May 15 of this year in Montecito,California Few information of what occurred on the day were launched, just a couple of pictures of the place as well as the vocalist’s outfit were launched, however the visitor listing continues to be a very closely safeguarded key.