from The Scammers to Selena [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lopez is not simply a vocalist, design, professional dancer– the celebrity has actually likewise shown up in effective movies; take a look at the most effective, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, likewise called J.Lo, has a lengthy music as well as modeling profession, with hits such as “On the Floor” as well as“If You Had My Love” The celebrity, nevertheless, is incredibly flexible– as well as is likewise effective on the cinemas.

Composer, professional dancer, vocalist, design as well as starlet, J.Lo is a full musician that achieves success not just on phase, yet likewise on movie displays. Lopez debuted in cinemas in 1987, with My Little Girl, yet the global motion picture emphasize featured the function of the lead character in Selena (1997 ).

Since after that, there are greater than 30 movies in his profession, in addition to elections for significant honors, such as gold globeawards. It is no coincidence that Time publication, in 2018, defined Jennifer Lopez as one of the 100 most significant individuals worldwide in the Icons group.

To commemorate the celebrity’s 52nd birthday celebration this Saturday, July 24, the Rolling Stone Brazil divided a listing of the leading 6 movies of Jennifer Lopez, according to website notesRotten Tomatoes Check:

6. Blood & & Wine (1997 )

With names like Jack Nicholson, Stephen Dorff, Judy Davis, Michael Caine as well as Jennifer Lopez, The cops thriller movie complies with a guy that determines to burglarize a financial institution. When the partner hinders the scenario, nevertheless, points transform. On Rotten Tomatoes, the story obtained 61% favorable testimonials.

5. Turnaround (1997 )

Directed by the renowned Oliver Stone as well as starring by Jennifer Lopez, Sean Penn as well as Nick Nolte, the movie informs the tale of a crook that recognizes a lady as well as her hubby– as well as both intend to eliminate each various other. Turnaround has 61% authorization in the Rotten Tomatoes as well as produced the Lopez a Golden Globe election.

fourth Selena (1997 )

One of the initial highlights of the profession of Jennifer Lopez, Selena complies with the tale of the vocalist Selena Quintanilla- Pérez, unfortunately dead at the age of 23 as well as thought about a vital individuality of Latin songs. The movie has a 65% authorization ranking on the Rotten Tomatoes.

3. The Scammers (2019 )

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the motion picture The Scammers complies with the tale of pole dancers that collaborate to use rip-offs to their customers. The actors is exceptional, with names like Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer as well asLizzo Production attained 87% in the Rotten Tomatoes as well as made over $157.6 million around the world.

2. Antnyz (1998 )

DreamWorks’ initial computer animation, AntineZ was routed by Eric Darnell as well as Tim Johnson, as well as informs of an ant that attempts to escape from the totalitarian culture of the mound while attempting to overcome the princess he enjoys. Production obtained 92% in the Rotten Tomatoes as well as is articulated by large celebrities like Sharon Stone, Danny Glover as well as Jennifer Lopez.

1. Irresistible Passion (1998 )

Starring Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney as well as Don Cheatle, Irresistible Passion comes with a thief that comes to be included with an FBI representative after inadvertently taking her automobile. in Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has 93%– as well as also obtained 2 elections for Osar 1999.

