J.Lo’s ex-fiancé charges friend about party attended by artist: “Where’s my invitation?” – Monet

+



Alex Rodriguez as well as Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

It resembles Alex Rodriguez was omitted of a celebration in Los Angeles that was participated in by Jennifer Lopez, his ex-fiancée.

Dubbed “Taco Tuesday” (or “Taco Tuesday”), the occasion was arranged at the house of singing instructor Steve Mackey, that has actually collaborated with musicians such as Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz as well asFergie According to the American web site Page Six, along with J.Lo, likewise participated in the event the vocalists Keke Palmer as well as Brandy.

discover more

Seeing the collection of blog posts regarding the event Mackey made on his Instagram, A-Rod, 45, made a funny cost in the remark of a video clip of the instructor on the social media: “Where’s my invitation, Stevie?”

Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez with singing instructor Stevie Mackey (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The host of the occasion after that responded: “[Pode vir] Anytime, bro!”

One follower likewise amusingly replied to the professional athlete’s communication with Mackey: “I saw Jen there last Tuesday, and now you want to appear #nãoculpamosvocê.” However, Rodriguez did deficient clear whether he understood Lopez, 51, had actually mosted likely to the event.

The communication in between Alex Rodriguez as well as Steve Mackey on Instagram (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez as well as Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017, as well as obtained involved 2 years later on. They validated completion of the connection last April, when they launched a joint declaration: “We realize that we are better as friends and hope to continue that way. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared business and projects. We wish each other the best and for each other’s children.”

Since after that, J.Lo has actually ended up being near to Ben Affleck, whom he had actually been involved to in between 2003 as well as 2004. She as well as the 48-year-old star started being identified with each other in May, as well as were photographed kissing last month.

A-Rod is not focused on his love life at this time, according to a source in the Page Six “He’s really focusing on kids, baseball and business. He is happy alone and wants to be close to his family,” the get in touch with claimed.

Access unique disney, pixar, celebrity battles, wonder, as well as nationwide geographical web content on Disney+. Subscribe currently as well as monitor 900 films as well as collection. Sponsored web link generated by G.Lab for Disney+