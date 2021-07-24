Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha enter studio together

Bebe Rexha and Jennifer Lopez they went into the studio collectively! This occurred and was recorded in photograph with the vocal coach Stevie Mackey. However, the aim was unclear, however followers are speculating.

What you anticipate most is that the 2 will do is a vocal partnership. however Bebe Rexha has an extended historical past as a songwriter and she will solely seem within the credit of a brand new tune from Jlo.

Anyway, this partnership goes to be actually cool! See the photograph:

Did you already know that Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha have sung collectively?

This assembly of Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha in studio will not be unparalleled. A number of years in the past, they recorded the observe collectively “Self Control“, however ended up getting into as a solo observe on the album “Expectations“, of the Bebe Rexha, in 2018.

Although by no means launched in full, Bebe has already proven followers a trechinho with jlo vais:

Bebe Rexha: “I’ve been with famous women”

Bebe Rexha is within the newest situation of Gay Times journal and one of many subjects addressed was his sexuality. She does not wish to outline her sexuality, however likes to say it is fluid.

“I try to keep this thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find the right person, I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and love me – and I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl” he defined.

The singer is joyful along with her sexuality and ensures that she has gone by a number of phases and has all the time been an excellent expertise. “What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale “she says.”Have I been out with girls before? yes. Did I date women? Yes, I did. And famous, but I’m not going to give the names. Even if people want it, don’t” let go.

At the second, she’s with a person: “Have I ever fallen in love with a girl before? yes. But right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy” he mentioned.

No labels

“The only thing I’m going to say is that when I’m in a relationship with a girl, it’s very emotional. The power… I personally can’t handle it. ” She says she understands completely why some individuals choose to label themselves as “gay”, “bi” or “heterosexual”; however for her, there’s a journey of understanding why she falls in love and this has nothing to do with gender.

“It’s so hard because everyone wants to put people on labels and I don’t like labels, as you can see from my music“she says.”Like, I don’t like labels at all.”