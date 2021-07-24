Justin Bieber asks R $ 100 million to girls who accused him of rape

Justin Bieber is requiring $10 million from a female that ‘wrongly’ charged him of rape on social media sites. According to court papers gotten by the internet site radarThe 27-year-old is asking a Los Angeles Superior Court court to give him a postponement on a female calledKhadidja Djibrine

In 2020, Bieber took legal action against 2 females that pass the names of Danielle and alsoKhadidja He charged them of disparaging his reputation, uploading “malicious” asserts that he had actually raped them in 2014 and also 2015.

On social media sites, Danielle claimed the pop celebrity sexually attacked her at the Four Seasons Hotel in August,Texas She claimed the occurrence taken place on March 9, 2014. Bieber claims he has the invoices to confirm that the female is existing. He claims he remained in Austin at SXSW, yet he had not been near the Four Seasons resort.

In enhancement, his attorney claims Bieber was with his then-girlfriendSelena Gomez He claimed they invested the evening with each other and also remained at an area near the occasion.

In court papers, he claimed Khadidja declared that she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. at the Langham Hotel in New York on May 5, 2015. He claimed the problem was totally difficult and also the uploading was “an elaborate fraud.”

The legal action looks for $20 million in problems, $10 million from each female. In enhancement, the vocalist is asking the court to give him fail in the event.

Recently, Justin Bieber spoke up concerning the current claims of having sexual assault with 2 girls. The Canadian artist required to Twitter with a collection of microblog articles.

I do not typically resolve points as I have actually taken care of arbitrary allegations my whole job yet after chatting with my spouse and also group I have actually determined to speak out on a concern tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are reports yet sexual assault is something I do not ignore. I intended to speak up right now yet out of regard to many targets that manage these problems daily I intended to ensure I collected the truths prior to I made any kind of declaration. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the previous 24 hr a brand-new Twitter showed up that narrated of myself included with sexual assault on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four periods resort. I intend to be clear. There is no fact to this tale. In truth as I will certainly quickly reveal I was never ever existing at that area. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)June 22, 2020

Note Then the vocalist released a write-up where a stroll with his partner at the time, Selena Gomez, would certainly confirm that he might not go to the scene of the criminal activity.

As her tale informed I did shock a group in Austin at Sxsw where I showed up on phase with my after that assistant side phase and also sang a couple of tracks. What he or she did not recognize was that I participated in that program with my after that gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These pictures plainly reveal me on phase with my aide sidestage and also the various other with both people in the roads of Austin on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Here is short article that reveals we really did not get here in Austin that evening from Selena’s display in Houston up until late in the evening. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The various other factor this tale could state I was remaining at the 4 periods was since a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th claims they saw me there. This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never ever remained at the 4 periods on the 9th or the 10th. This individual placed one more tweet up previously claiming they saw me at the dining establishment the adhering to evening not the resort pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stuck with Selena and also our close friends at an airbnb on the 9th and also on the 10th remained at a Westin since our resort booking at LÀ Quinta and also not the 4 periods was ruined. Here are the invoices for the resort on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“We also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never at the property on March 9, 2014 and i was never staying on the 9th or the 10th, and I’m glad the whole press can ask me anything that’s needed or wanted.”