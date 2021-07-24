Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrate a year of dating; photos – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Kendall Jenner and also Devin Booker (Photo: Getty Images)

Last Saturday, June 12th, Kendall Jenner, 25 years of ages, and also Devin Booker, 24, commemorated a year formally with each other! The Phoenix Suns design and also basketball gamer shared social media sites clicks in party of the day.

In instagram tales, Devin shared an image of the lovebirds’ journey to Sedona, Arizona, and also a video clip in a dining establishment on one side with the inscriptions “365 [dias],” “52 [semanas]” and also”1 [ano]” Kendall shared an image embracing with her precious.

They were initially seen with each other in April 2020 on a vacation from Los Angeles to Arizona – and also made the love authorities on Instagram on Valentine’s Day after months of maintaining the connection exclusive.

“What first seemed like just fun, now it’s a relationship,” a resource informed People at the time. “They are together and Kendall is very happy with Devin. Her family thinks he’s great,” the resource included. “He was even invited to kim’s 40th birthday celebration [Kardashian West] in Itaiti.”

