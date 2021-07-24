New videos: Imagine Dragons, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Normani and Cardi B, CHRVCHES and Foxing

The last solitary from Imagine Dragons, “Wrecked“, has actually simply obtained an extreme clip that, like the tune, was influenced by the vocalist’s grieving Dan Reynolds by the current fatality of his sister-in-law, that did not stand up to cancer cells. In the video clip, Reynolds shows up combating discomfort and also having visions of a female, apparently Alisha.

“Wrecked” is the 3rd solitary from the band’s following cd, Mercury – Act 1, which will certainly show up on the systems on September 3, 2021.

We Were Promised Jetpacks

The Scots of the We Were Promised Jetpacks revealed “Fat Chance”, 2nd solitary that will certainly compose the tracklist of the band’s 6th cd, Enjoy The View, which currently has a launch day for September 10, 2021. The initially solitary, “If It Happens“, was launched on April 22, 2021.

In a meeting, the leader and also singer Adam Thompson informs exactly how the cd was produced considering that March 2020. Due to the pandemic, the participants needed to encounter social seclusion and also Thompson claims he was really happy to at the very least have a task to service throughout that duration.

While the cd does not show up, have a look at this track that offers you a preference of what’s ahead.

Normani and also Cardi B

The previous participant of the renowned team Fifth Harmony resumes his solo job with “Wild Side“, a solitary that included the engagement of Cardi B and also has actually currently won a really sensuous and also vibrant clip.

As constantly, Norman (that is likewise a professional dancer) exists in the choreographies of the video clip and also Cardi B likewise sticks out with its regular and also impactful rap.

CHRVCHES

The Scottish triad CHRVCHES debuted her brand-new solitary “Good Girls” on BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac program and also introduced excursion for 2022. The band currently has their 4th cd, Screen Violence, set up for August 27, 2021.

The tune originated from a discussion in between the singer, Lauren Mayberry, and also some pals concerning struggling man musicians that are conveniently forgiven. Misogyny is the main topic and also Mayberry clarifies even more concerning the track’s message in a meeting:

They claim that poor points do not occur to great ladies, if you attempt to suit the perfect– if you maintain tiny, secure and also appropriate– you’ll be great, which’s simply not real.

The solid message of the tune is shared with the regular and also striking synth-pop of the triad.

Foxing

Draw Down The Moon is the name of the band’s 4th cd, which will certainly show up in August, and also had a track with the very same name launched on July 15, 2021. The tune is the fifth solitary from the cd as well as likewise acquired intriguing video. Check!