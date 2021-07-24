Shakira ‘in full swing’ confirms new single and album unreleased in 2022

Singer Shakira will certainly launch songs following month. Last unpublished product launched by Colombian day 2020.

During the meeting with Vogue Mexico publication, Shakira will certainly go back to her songs occupation this year. The vocalist will certainly launch a brand-new solitary in July and also a brand-new cd in 2022.

Away from the phase given that 2018 and also without unpublished products given that 2020, the vocalist claimed she was stimulated and also prepared to go back to function, along with having actually composed some unreleased tunes.

The information of the brand-new track, such as title or collaborations, have actually not been disclosed. The vocalist specified that, throughout 2021, she plans to launch some tunes that will certainly finish in a document, along with likewise missing out on the phases.

“I also miss being on stage, I have with me the idea of going on tour next summer next year. I think next year, sometime, I’m going to be on the road again. I remain optimistic, after enjoying the stillness, it all starts again.”

Recently, the vocalist consulted with prominent Latin and also American pop names such as Rafael Arcaute (Nathy Peluso) and also Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears).

In 2020 Shakira launched is Girl like me, in collaboration with theBlack Eyed Peas Check out the clip:



