Summary: 150th Episode – July 23 (Friday)

* THE RECAPS OF THE EPISODES GO THROUGH CHANGES AS A FEATURE OF THE VERSION OF THE BOOK

Cátia vents to Serafim regarding his job, he informs him not to surrender as well as battle. They take a look at each various other as well as he winds up kissing her. Cátia represents the kiss.

Mélanie awakens as well as sees Leandro making morning meal, obtains delighted. Leandro informs her that he talked to Linda which Anselmo welcomed her to sing at the Mustache reasonable. Mélanie is stunned.

Romeo asks Bruno if he as well as Linda have actually returned, Bruno claims so. Angela boils down as well as Romeo snaps. Ana shows up with infant Vasco as well as Bruno captures him attempting to neglect Angela.

Lurdes delighted to be obtaining cash to aid the childXavier Mélanie shows up as well as informs Linda that she needs to consent to sing at the show. Linda obtains thoughtful.

Lucas runs out persistence for Dora that tests him to head to the show. Rog ério shows up as well as informs him that if he intends to he can go however Lucas does not wish to. Angry Dora winds up with him as well as leaves. Rog ério gets a phone call from Amadeu to head to the Association.

The following day, Serafim involved bring Cátia house, they rested at his residence. He informs you to talk with the customers as well as inform them you’re late. But Cátia can not call his customers.

Caj ó informs Angela that Gast ão might have the ladies he desired at his feet as well as to be attracting her is due to the fact that he has some passion. Tell him Gast ão’s utilizing it as well as go out. She obtains trembled as well as really feels insecure.

Jessica, Vítor as well as Serafim advocate the political elections of firemans. Jessica separates a placard with her picture as well as the motto”Jessica Isabel/100% bombeira” Vítor reacts to Jessica’s project by claiming that he is a firemen at 200% as well as Serafim includes that it is 300%. Reuben is fed up with the 3 of them as well as informs them to quit doing a program. Jessica Isabel is frustrated as well as attract the show. Tó Quim informs Serafim as well as Vítor that he got Renato Vit ória at the resort bar as well as placed laxative in the beverage, Vítor as well as Serafim remain in shock due to the fact that the profits of the show were for the firemans. Tó Quim claims the dishes were for jessica’s tyrant to be re-elected.

At the Mustache Fair, Jessica sees Shakira as well as Márcio as well as asks if they can sing. Márcio fears however claims he understands the collection of tunes ofMoustache Shakira consults with resolution that she will certainly discover in an immediate as well as guarantees you they will certainly not regret it. Anselmo is amazed.

Leandro prepares to leave for the show. Mélanie is late however noticeably pleased due to the fact that she’s going out with her partner as well as he really feels far better. He reverses the smile, with unhealthy air, as quickly as she heads out to wash.

Anselmo devotes the songs to Romeo, discusses exactly how tough it was for his child to live as a musician constantly on excursion, begins playing the accordion as well as is delighted due to the fact that he is doing what he truly suches as. Shakira as well as Márcio take the phase as well as go along with Anselmo, in a program that shocks every person. Romeo does not recognize what to assume when he hears his dad’s words. Linda joins him as well as asks if he found out about it. The 2 are carried on a trip back in time that makes them really feel extra united than ever before.

Vítor says with Rebeca Sofia over Renato Vit ória. Rebeca takes her hand to her upper body in shock when she hears her child vocal singing as well as hurries out to the show that occurs at the reasonable. Luis as well as Victor followed him. You’re all liking the efficiency of Márcio as well asShakira Anselmo claims Quim Barreiros will certainly act later on. Romeo asks Linda exactly how she had the ability to return to Bruno as well as leaves. Linda really feels powerless without recognizing what to state.

Lucas gets in your home down, vents with Bruno regardingDora Bruno reveals him the images he handled the see to infant Vasco, assures to select him on the following go to. Lucas is relocated, suches as to hold his bro on his lap as well as tears a smile with his dad’s words regarding his essential function as an older bro.

Quim Barreiros on the phase of the Fair of Whiskers as well as leaves the general public to the red.

Mélanie leaves the washroom all set and also as he advancements, he sees Leandro pushing the flooring, lost consciousness, stresses.

*The sneak peek of this episode is currently readily available specifically on OPTO