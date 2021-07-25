100 million is the amount Justin Bieber wants after being accused of rape

Justin Bieber is requiring $10 million from a lady that ‘wrongly’ implicated him of rape on social networks. According to court files gotten by the web site radarThe 27-year-old is asking a Los Angeles Superior Court court to provide him a postponement on a lady calledKhadidja Djibrine

In 2020, Bieber took legal action against 2 females that pass the names of Danielle as well asKhadidja He implicated them of libeling his reputation, publishing “malicious” declares that he had actually raped them in 2014 as well as 2015.

On social networks, Danielle stated the pop celebrity sexually attacked her at the Four Seasons Hotel in August,Texas She stated the event occurred on March 9, 2014. Bieber claims he has the invoices to show that the female is existing. He claims he remained in Austin at SXSW, however he had not been near the Four Seasons resort.

In enhancement, his legal representative claims Bieber was with his then-girlfriendSelena Gomez He stated they invested the evening with each other as well as remained at a location near the occasion.

In court files, he stated Khadidja affirmed that she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. at the Langham Hotel in New York on May 5, 2015. He stated the grievance was entirely difficult as well as the publishing was “an elaborate fraud.”

The suit looks for $20 million in problems, $10 million from each female. In enhancement, the vocalist is pleading the court to provide him fail in the event.

Recently, Justin Bieber spoke up regarding the current claims of having sexual assault with 2 girls. The Canadian artist required to Twitter via a collection of microblog messages.

I do not usually attend to points as I have actually taken care of arbitrary allegations my whole occupation however after chatting with my partner as well as group I have actually determined to speak out on a concern tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“I don’t usually open up a few things and I’ve been dealing with random accusations throughout my career, but after talking to my wife and my team I decided to talk about something tonight.”

Rumors are reports however sexual assault is something I do not ignore. I intended to speak up right now however out of regard to numerous targets that manage these concerns daily I intended to make certain I collected the truths prior to I made any type of declaration. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t accept lightly. I wanted to speak immediately, but out of respect for so many victims who deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure that I would gather the facts before making any statement.”

In the previous 1 day a brand-new Twitter showed up that narrated of myself entailed with sexual assault on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four periods resort. I wish to be clear. There is no fact to this tale. In truth as I will certainly quickly reveal I was never ever existing at that area. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)June 22, 2020

“In the last 24 hours, a new Twitter story has appeared that told me a story of me engaged in sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin, Texas, at the Four Seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There’s no truth in this story. In fact, as I’ll soon show, I’ve never been there.”

Note Then the vocalist released a short article where a stroll with his sweetheart at the time, Selena Gomez, would certainly show that he might not go to the scene of the criminal offense.

As her tale informed I did amaze a group in Austin at Sxsw where I showed up on phase with my after that assistant side phase as well as sang a couple of tunes. What he or she did not recognize was that I went to that program with my after that gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“As reported in the story, I surprised a crowd in Austin, Sxsw, where I appeared on stage with my then stage assistant and sang some songs. What this person didn’t know was that I was in that show with my then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.”

These pictures plainly reveal me on phase with my aide sidestage as well as the various other with both people in the roads of Austin on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“These photographs clearly show me on stage with my stage assistant and the other with all of us on the streets of Austin after March 9, 2014.”

Here is write-up that reveals we really did not get here in Austin that evening from Selena’s receive Houston till late in the evening. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“Here’s an article that shows we didn’t get to Austin that night of Selena’s show in Houston until late at night.”

“The other reason this story could confirm that I was staying at the four seasons was because a 2014 tweet on March 10th and not on the 9th says they saw me there. This is that tweet”

The various other factor this tale could state I was remaining at the 4 periods was due to the fact that a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th claims they saw me there. This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“However, I’ve never been to the four seasons of 9th or 10th Street. This person posted another tweet before saying he saw me at the restaurant the next night and not at the hotel.”

However I never ever remained at the 4 periods on the 9th or the 10th. This individual placed an additional tweet up previously claiming they saw me at the dining establishment the complying with evening not the resort pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“Also, I stayed with Selena and our friends on an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th I stayed in a Westin because our hotel reservation on LÀ farm and not in the four seasons was a mess. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th”

Furthermore I stuck with Selena as well as our close friends at an airbnb on the 9th as well as on the 10th remained at a Westin due to the fact that our resort booking at LÀ Quinta as well as not the 4 periods was screwed up. Here are the invoices for the resort on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“We also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never at the property on March 9, 2014 and i was never staying on the 9th or the 10th, and I’m glad the whole press can ask me anything that’s needed or wanted.”