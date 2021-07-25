Alex Rodriguez wants to be a neighbor of ex Jennifer Lopez in New York

Alex Rodriguez, the ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez, has simply lease a manor in New York, which is really near the vocalist’s residence onLong Island

The 45-year-old previous baseball gamer leased the Bridgehampton home on Long Island, which is just 3 mins from J-Lo’s estate in Water Mill, according to the Page Six column of the New York Post.

The brand-new residence will certainly be Alex’s long-term address in the city, and also has 850m ², 7 bed rooms and also 11 washrooms.

No one has actually yet recognized why he wishes to be Lopez’s next-door neighbor after the split.

See+: Ex enforces problem on Jennifer Lopez regarding transferring to Los Angeles

It is understood that A-Rod suches as the location since he invested a great deal of time participating in your house with the vocalist and also her kids when they were still with each other.

They formerly discussed that they were working with their partnership, prior to choosing to divide and also proceed just as ‘close friends’.

According to ALRIGHT publication! Jennifer prepares to invest the American summer season in this Long Island residence with Ben Affleck, so it’s feasible that she and also her ex-spouse fulfill, as Alex additionally wishes to invest a period there.

You additionally saw an apartment or condo in Katie Holmes’ structure.

After Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodr íguez was discovered getting in the structure where Katie Holmes stays in New York today, reports emerged that the business person was watching on Tom Cruise’s ex-spouse.

Witnesses assert that Alex got to Holmes’ structure, and also invested a couple of hrs there.

Although there is no verification that he and also the 42-year-old starlet corresponded in position, some followers are currently embehaving this feasible pair.

However, prior to the report obtained more powerful, an associate for Katie Holmes hurried to negate any type of bond in between both.

Veja+: Jennifer Lopez’s little girl launches her very first kids’s publication

Asked by E! News of the report, Katie’s representative ensured, “No, she doesn’t know him,” he stated, placing an end to supposition.

The reality that they’re both solitary created the report.

.

.