Irina Shayk talks about relationship with Bradley Cooper: ‘Two great people don’t have to be a good couple’

Irina Shayk opened his heart concerning the splitting up of Bradley Cooper, daddy of his child, Lea of Seine, of 2 years. In a meeting with British Vogue publication, she discussed the connection, which lasted 4 years as well as finished in June in 2015.

“I think in all good relationships, you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she claims. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we were very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is a new land.”

Irina Shayk Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Russian version additionally discussed the troubles of parenthood.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mother and being a worker and provider. Believe me, there are days when I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.'”

Strong character

One of the best versions in the style market, Irina admitted to being an individual of solid character.

“Definitely, I know what I want, and it scares some men. If anyone gets out of my life, I cut all ties. I think some people get scared by this coldness. A lot of people don’t know that underneath that there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”