Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite on rapper’s album release – Monet

Kim Kardashian taking a look at ex-spouse Kanye West (wear mask) backstage at the rap artist’s cd launch (Photo: Instagram)

Socialite Kim Kardashian was a behind the curtain existence at the launch occasion of her ex-husband’s brand-new cd, rap artist Kanye West, held at an arena in Atlanta.

Kim was seen backstage at the arena along with both older youngsters of her previous connection with Kanye: North, 8, as well as Saint, 5 – they are likewise moms and dads to Chicago, 3, as well as Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian with her youngsters Saint as well as North (Photo: Instagram)

Wearing a red artificial natural leather one-piece suit, Kim stood out for showing up to have actually matched her appearance with her ex-husband’s, as Kanye was putting on the very same shade from head to toe.

Kanye West as well as Kim Kardashian with matching appearances throughout the rap artist’s cd launch occasion (Photo: Instagram)

In enhancement to the youngsters, the socialite was likewise seen along with her sis Khlo é Kardashian as well as her long time buddy Jonathan Cheban.

Kanye West held the occasion – which marketed out in a couple of mins – to note the launch of his brand-new cd, ‘Donda’, his initial after completion of his eight-year connection with Kim.

