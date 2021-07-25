Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite on rapper’s album release – Monet

Socialite Kim Kardashian was a behind the curtain existence at the launch occasion of her ex-husband’s brand-new cd, rap artist Kanye West, held at an arena in Atlanta.
Kim was seen backstage at the arena along with both older youngsters of her previous connection with Kanye: North, 8, as well as Saint, 5 – they are likewise moms and dads to Chicago, 3, as well as Psalm, 2.
Wearing a red artificial natural leather one-piece suit, Kim stood out for showing up to have actually matched her appearance with her ex-husband’s, as Kanye was putting on the very same shade from head to toe.
In enhancement to the youngsters, the socialite was likewise seen along with her sis Khlo é Kardashian as well as her long time buddy Jonathan Cheban.
Kanye West held the occasion – which marketed out in a couple of mins – to note the launch of his brand-new cd, ‘Donda’, his initial after completion of his eight-year connection with Kim.