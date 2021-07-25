Kim Kardashian shows off items signed by her brand to American athletes – Glamour Magazine

+



Kim Kardashian utilized his Instagram account on Monday (28.06) to share an uniqueness: the collection of products developed by his brand name SKIMS for Olympic as well as Paralympic professional athletes from the United States of Tokyo Games.

In an image gallery required to her account, the businesswoman motu series of products of Underwear as well as jammies prepared in collaboration with the nation’sOlympic Committee In enhancement to clothing professional athletes, the items will certainly additionally acquire sale to the general public via the Label of the renowned.

Kim Kardashian exposes her SKIMS line for Olympic as well as Paralympic professional athletes from the United States (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the subtitle, she told the psychological element of the collaboration by remembering connections with the Olympics via the efficiency ofCaitlyn Jenner “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard all about my stepfather’s Olympics. As He watched the athletes competing, he came to understand the dedication and honor embodied in being part of the Olympics. I traveled with my stepfather and family to all the different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and the athletics competitions of @caitlynjenner and at each stop I bought an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir”, he disclosed in introducing the information.

“When I got the call inviting Skims to be part of the @TeamUSA, every moment I spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympic athletes outside came to the fore. I have the honor to announce that @skims is signing the official underwear and pajamas of the U.S. team this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection on the SKIMS.COM,” he stated prior to giving thanks to the professional athletes that show up in the collection images.

