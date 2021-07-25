Model accuses Kylie Jenner of bullying her behind the scenes of Tyga’s clip, and businesswoman manifests herself; Check

This week, version Victoria Vanna videotaped 2 video clips for TikTok, implicating Kylie Jenner of harassing her throughout her engagement in tyga’s “Ice Cream Man” video clip. In the video clips, she informed just how the businesswoman, in addition to good friends Stassie Karanikolaou and also Jordyn Woods, teased her method of dance. However, on Thursday (27 ), Kylie rejected the claims and also specified that the circumstance never ever took place.

Tyga’s video was videotaped in 2015 and also launched in October of the exact same year. At the moment, the rap artist and also the queen of lip packages lived a love, which lasted till 2017. According to Victoria, Kylie and also her good friends got on the collection and also supposedly giggled as they directed at the version, snubbing her. “As soon as I left, she was looking at me from top to bottom, whispering, pointing and making fun of me, of how I was dancing. They were all making fun of me, clearly.”, implicated Victoria in the video clip uploaded on May 26.

However, Kylie was brief and also unbiased in reacting to the claims in the remarks of The Shade Room account on Instagram, which launched the product.“That never happened”Said My individuals! What a scenario, huh?!

According to Victoria, when she left the workshops towards the on-site parking area, she supposedly saw Kylie, Stassie and also Jordyn get in a white Rolls-Royce while they consumed McDonald’s and also demanded intimidation. “They were all there, eating McDonald’s, and when I was passing by I could hear them… They were literally talking about me. I felt my face get hot because I was excited to meet her, but I just felt intimidated for no reason.”Shared.

The version likewise stated that the choice to make the circumstance public currently– 6 years later on– is due to the fact that she no more respects the effects. I do not truly offer a. It’s simply an amusing experience.”, vented. In the videos, she reported that even friends of the rapper warned about Kylie’s behavior. “Everyone informed me not to stress, due to the fact that she’s a bitch to everybody. Even Tyga’s good friends informed me she resembled that, daunting. That was the minute I satisfied Kylie Jenner,” Declared. Tense, huh? Watch the video clips completely:

After all, the influencer has actually hinted that it holds no animosity or has any kind of negative purpose versus the celebrity of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“, that was 18 at the time “There’s no way I’m angry or saying that’s who she still is, but it happened to me. Just don’t bully people,” Reflected.

The break up of Kylie and also Tyga

In July 2017, in a meeting with YouTube network Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, Tyga mentioned her break up with Kylie. “I loved her, but I’m not in love anymore. When you’re with someone, the first year is magical, but after that you start noticing a lot of shit. I think the main thing was that there was a lot of people, a lot of influence from outside,” stated the rap artist.

The vocalist likewise dealt with the distinction in understanding because of the age comparison. During the partnership, the businesswoman was 18 years of ages and also Tyga was 25. “She’s younger than me and she’s dealing with perception. I’m older and I can handle perception. But for her, growing as she grew, image and perception was everything,” Informed

Check out the passage from the meeting: