Projection in Congress calls for freedom of Britney Spears

Today, the day lgbtqia+ satisfaction is commemorated, the National Congress got a forecast with the shades of the rainbow, icon of the area, as well as an added information wound up unexpected web customers: the ask for liberty of vocalist Britney Spears.

Idol of the LGBTQIA+ area, vocalist Britney Spears battles in court for the right to handle her very own profession as well as financial resources, which, because 2008, has actually been under the tutoring of her daddy, Jamie Spears.

The pictures flowed on socials media. Following this, Madu Krasny, master of events at the 18th LGBTQIA+ workshop of the National Congress, verified that this as well as various other homages were made in the forecasts.

It ends up that the #FreeBritney it was simply among the forecasted expressions, there are lots of others. It takes place tmb that we recognize hj, as well as we will certainly remain to recognize tomorrow the LGBTQIA+ that dropped as a result of COVID as well as LGBTphobia in Brazil. — Madu Krasny Afrontosa ♀( @madukrasny) June 29, 2021

With the homage, the National Congress that “joins” the #FreeBritney project, which took control of socials media after the docudrama “Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star”, reveal the battle of the vocalist to do away with the guardianship of her daddy.

Britney requires an end to guardianship

Last week, Britney Spears asked, at a hearing in California, United States, for completion of her tutoring. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, that’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve had my money. It’s my wish and my dream that this is over. […] It’s not right to force me to do something I don’t want to do. I really believe that this guardianship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life,” he stated.

Today, the musician’s sis, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared in protection of the queen as well as revealed assistance for the vocalist.

“My sister knows that I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family, I’m myself. I’m speaking for myself. I’m very proud of her for using her voice, for requesting new advice, as I had suggested to her many years ago. Oh, not on a public platform, but in a personal conversation between two sisters. I’m very proud that she took that step,” she stated on her Instagram account.

Jamie Lynn finished the message by discussing completion of guardianship, britney’s demand made at the last hearing.

“If I shut down guardianship and fly to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy, I support her completely because I support my sister, I love my sister. I always have. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s it,” he included.