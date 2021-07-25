Rob Lowe on being Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbor: “The neighborhood was never the same” – Who

+



Rob Lowe is a next-door neighbor of Harry and also Meghan Markle (Photo: Reproduction/ CBS and also Getty)

Rob Lowe is a next-door neighbor of Prince Harry and also Meghan Markle in Montecito,California To and also! News, the star informed on Friday (21) just how the visibility of the pair affected the way of living of the area, where he has actually lived for 26 years.

“They definitely drew a lot of attention to my quiet town. Let me tell you something, once the royals move to your neighborhood, the neighborhood will never be the same,” he claimed.

Meghan and also Harry live beside Lowe’s residence in the location, and also although the pair “keep a low profile,” the star claims he’s currently encountered his brand-new next-door neighbors. “I saw Harry driving once,” he claimed.

But the royals are not the just renowned homeowners of the coastline community. “When Oprah moved in, the kind of resurgence of Montecito began,” Lowe confessed. “Now that royalty is here: the good news is that property values increase, the bad news is that the line is longer at Starbucks,” he joked.

When inquired about reports of the pair’s meeting with Oprah Winfrey being shot at their residence, Lowe refuted it. “It’s so funny. Everyone thinks the interview was filmed at my house… I think they just shot it at Oprah’s house. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mysterious place,” he claimed, giggling.