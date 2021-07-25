Shakira is back! Listen to “Don’t Wait Up”

Shakira It’s back! On Friday (16 ), the Colombian vocalist launched her brand-new solitary, the track “Don’t Wait Up”, which starts service her brand-new cd, the 12th workshop cd of her profession.

“Don’t Wait Up” it is Shakira’s initially English solitary given that 2014 and also was composed by the vocalist herself, in cooperation with Emily Warren and also Iam Kirkpatrick.

The track brings solid aspects of digital songs and also has every little thing to bomb on the dancing floorings.

“Don’t Wait Up” will certainly win video later on this Friday (16 ), at 11am, Brasilia time.

Do you keep in mind exactly how we brightened the area?

And exactly how you really felt prior to you satisfied all my various state of minds?

But currently I drive you crazy when I strike you with the reality

Oh- oh, oh-oh

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s somebody else, somebody else

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll endure, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Why will not you take down your phone and also look me in the eye?

Got all spruced up for you, however you appear so busy

Maybe room is all it takes, it’s timе to repair us

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s somebody еlse, somebody else

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll endure, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

First I kissed you

Then I angered at you

‘Cause I desire I’d

Be delighted without you

If I ditch you

Then perhaps you would certainly recognize

Then perhaps you would certainly recognize

I require to do something for myself, ohh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll endure, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah