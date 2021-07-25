Shakira is back with “Don’t Wait Up”. Listen with the lyrics and the translation!

The track is a collaboration in between Shakira as well as vocalist Emily Warren (understood for her collaborations with the duo The Chainsmokers) as well as manufacturer Ian Kirkpatrick (that has collaborate with Jason Derulo, Selena Gomez as well as Justin Bieber). The solitary will certainly win a main clip, filled with choreographies, later on this Friday, with launch on the vocalist’s Youtube network.
Listen to “Don’t Wait Up” with the verses as well as translation listed below:
“Don’t Wait Up”
Do you keep in mind just how we brightened the space?
And just how you really felt prior to you fulfilled all my various state of minds?
But currently I drive you crazy when I strike you with the fact
Oh- oh, oh-oh
Don’t allow your mind believe it’s another person, another person
I require to do something for myself, oh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes
You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Why will not you take down your phone as well as look me in the eye?
Got all spruced up for you, yet you appear so busy
Maybe area is all it takes, it’s timе to repair us
Don’t allow your mind believe it’s a person еlse, another person
I require to do something for myself, oh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes
You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah
First I kissed you
Then I angered at you
‘Cause I desire I’d
Be delighted without you
If I ditch you
Then perhaps you would certainly recognize
Then perhaps you would certainly recognize
I require to do something for myself, ohh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes
You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah
