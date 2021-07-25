Shakira is back with “Don’t Wait Up”. Listen with the lyrics and the translation!

Shakira launched her brand-new solitary, “Don’t Wait Up”, on Friday (16 ). The Colombian bank on a track sung in English as well as fairly danceable, affected by residence songs as well as EDM.

The track is a collaboration in between Shakira as well as vocalist Emily Warren (understood for her collaborations with the duo The Chainsmokers) as well as manufacturer Ian Kirkpatrick (that has collaborate with Jason Derulo, Selena Gomez as well as Justin Bieber). The solitary will certainly win a main clip, filled with choreographies, later on this Friday, with launch on the vocalist’s Youtube network.

Listen to “Don’t Wait Up” with the verses as well as translation listed below:

“Don’t Wait Up”

Do you keep in mind just how we brightened the space?

And just how you really felt prior to you fulfilled all my various state of minds?

But currently I drive you crazy when I strike you with the fact

Oh- oh, oh-oh

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s another person, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Why will not you take down your phone as well as look me in the eye?

Got all spruced up for you, yet you appear so busy

Maybe area is all it takes, it’s timе to repair us

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s a person еlse, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

First I kissed you

Then I angered at you

‘Cause I desire I’d

Be delighted without you

If I ditch you

Then perhaps you would certainly recognize

Then perhaps you would certainly recognize

I require to do something for myself, ohh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate if it obtains late, yes

You’ll make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, up, up, ah

“Don’t Wait Awake”

Do you keep in mind just how we brightened the space?

And just how did you really feel prior to you fulfilled all my various state of minds?

But currently I drive you insane when I strike you with the fact

Oh- oh, oh-oh

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s another person, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t hesitate if it’s far too late, yes

You’re mosting likely to make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t delay awake

Don’t wait awake

Why do not you hang up the phone as well as look me in the eye?

I’ve used all of it for you, yet you appear so hectic

Maybe area is all we require, it’s time to repair us

Don’t allow your mind believe it’s another person, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t hesitate if it’s far too late, yes

You’re mosting likely to make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t delay awake

Don’t wait awake

First I kissed you

So I angered at you

Because I want to

Be delighted without you

If I allow you go

So perhaps you comprehended

So perhaps you comprehended

I require to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t wait awake

Don’t hesitate if it’s far too late, yes

You’re mosting likely to make it through, it’s simply one evening

Don’t delay awake

Don’t wait awake