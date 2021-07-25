Shakira says “energized” and confirms new single for July

uploaded on 06/24/2021 15:06



During the publication meeting Vogue Mexico, Shakira will certainly go back to her songs job this year. The vocalist will certainly launch a brand-new solitary in July as well as a brand-new cd in 2022.

Away from the phase considering that 2018 as well as without unpublished products considering that 2020, the vocalist claimed she was stimulated as well as prepared to go back to function, along with having actually created some unreleased tracks.

The information of the brand-new track, such as title or collaborations, have actually not been disclosed. The vocalist specified that, throughout 2021, she means to launch some tracks that will certainly finish in a document, along with likewise missing out on the phases.

“I also miss being on stage, I have with me the idea of going on tour next summer next year. I think next year, sometime, I’m going to be on the road again. I remain optimistic, after enjoying the stillness, it all starts again.”

Recently, the vocalist consulted with distinguished Latin as well as American pop names such as Rafael Arcaute (Nathy Peluso) as well as Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears).

In 2020 Shakira launched isGirl like me, in collaboration with theBlack Eyed Peas Check out the clip:

