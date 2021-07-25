Shakira’s first album turned 30! Do you know the debut?

Exactly thirty years back, vocalist Shakira made her launching in the songs sector with the cd ‘Magia’

magic, Shakira’s launching cdComplete thirty years old on Thursday (24/6). The cd was launched on 1991, when the musician had just 14 years of ages, by Sony Music Colombia as well as is a track collection shakira made up from 8 to 12 years of ages

As major styles, the task includes tunes that speak about the puppy love as well as musician’s individual experiences as well as desires

Although this is the vocalist’s launching in the songs sector, couple of individuals recognize the launching, considering that the Colombian did not enable the re-release of the cd in the United States as well as likewise outlawed the accessibility of disc songs on electronic systems

Meet magic, Shakira’s launching in the songs sector

The cd magic is simply over half an hour long, with 9 tracks, consisting of Gafas Oscuras, very first tune composed byShakira In enhancement to singer as well as songwriter, the vocalist looks like a guitar player on a few of the tunes on the cd.

In order to advertise the job, Shakira done in the exact same year some online efficiencies in cinemas as well as occasions around Colombia.

Despite the cd’s bad industrial efficiency, which marketed simply over 1,000 duplicates in the musician’s residence nation, the songs collection made the vocalist an honor at the Vi ña del Mar International Song Festival, the popular Latin honor. Due to the huge promotion as well as media protection, the task offered Shakira fantastic exposure in Colombia, despite couple of sales.

Contract with Sony

In the year before the launch of magic, Shakira authorized, with Sony Music Colombia, a three-album agreement. The cd in charge of doing well the vocalist’s launching was Peligro, released in 1993, when the musician was 16 years of ages. Peligro had a somewhat greater industrial efficiency than magic, stating tunes played regularly on Colombian radio terminals.

However, because of the immaturity of the jobs, Shakira rejected to enable the re-release of both cds. a lot magic How much Peligro have actually never ever been launched in the United States as well as are likewise not offered on electronic systems.

Nowadays, it is feasible to discover the tracks of the cds on YouTube, offered by admirers of the vocalist.

Pies Descalzos

currently Pies Descalzos, the last of the 3 cds needed in Shakira’s first agreement with Sony, was the vocalist’s very first significant success. Released in 1995, when the musician was 18 years of ages, the cd enlivened a few of the colombian’s best hits, such as Estoy Here as well as Pies Descalzos, Sue ños Blancos.

To this particular day, lots of people think that Pies Descalzos it was Shakira’s launching in the music profession, due to the fact that it was the very first cd launched around the world as well as offered on electronic systems.

