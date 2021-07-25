Simaria gets gifts from Kim Kardashian and takes wave: ‘are you past?’

posted on 06/28/2021 16:59



(credit score: Instagram/Play)

The ‘little schoolgirl’ Simaria is ‘taking a wave’. The singer acquired a deal with from none aside from Kim Kardashian. The present is from the brand new line of the wonder model of the businesswoman, known as KKW Beauty. On instagram, she sported the illustrious acquired.

“Are you done?! She’s international! Receiving the new release of KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian”, wrote the backcountry within the caption. In the feedback, followers praised Simaria and bolstered the similarities between her and the influencer.

“Kim Kardashian gifting Kim Kardashian? I don’t get it,” wrote one follower. “Being her brother is easy,” stated one other fan. Maisa Silva joined the wave: “I didn’t expect any less from The Brazilian Kim Kardashian,” joked the presenter.