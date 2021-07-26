“A lot of people think I’m Brazilian,” says Irina Shayk – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Irina Shayk (Photo: Getty)

The most recent follower in Brazil? None aside fromIrina Shayk In a discussion with Marie Claire in Italy, where the leading makes flow to go along with the ceremony of the brand name italaian Intimissimi, the Russian proclaimed to be crazy with the nation. “I love Brazil. People are very kind, the food is wonderful, I always feel very welcome even if I don’t understand a word in Portuguese!” he stated. “But they always ask me if I’m from Brazil. I even asked my mother: have you ever been to Brazil?” he included, chuckling.

Born in the previous Soviet Union and also the little girl of a miner and also a songs instructor, Irina shed her dad at age 14 and also started functioning early to assist the family members. In 2004, at the age of 18, she won a charm competition and also chose to end up being a version. Shortly after that, she was found in a spreading for, exactly, Intimissimi– a brand name of which she has actually been an ambassador because 2010, changingAna Beatriz Barros International popularity came a little later, when he made his initial sporting activities showed cover in 2011.

When it concerns design, Irina– that selected clear sequindress, coupled with obvious bra and also warm trousers– tips, “Less is more. In my closet I always have classic pieces that you can wear for years and years. Like a timeless little black dress, as Coco Chanel used to say.” The design likewise commemorated the brand-new minute of style and also market, which today opens up increasingly more to various other body styles. “I definitely feel that fashion has been embracing other types of beauty in recent years. Today we see more diversity on the catwalk and in magazines. Size 34 is no longer mandatory in fashion. A woman doesn’t have to be of a certain size to be beautiful,” she stated.