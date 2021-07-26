Anitta and Cardi B reunite in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

The get-together of Anitta and also Cardi B will certainly occur in Fast and also Furious 9 The Brazilian has room on the soundtrack of the movie with the unreleased trackFurious The American rap artist was validated as component of the actors of the movie. “Vin Diesel called me and talked about the paper. I said, ‘It’s Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane.’ We’re going to make it happen,” Cardi B claimed in the video clip published on Universal Pictures’ YouTube account.

She will certainly be Leysa, communicating with the primary personalities. “I like the fact that I’m representing a very powerful and strong woman. She’s just a. It’s almost me,” he states. Vin Diesel remarks, “she’s a gangster!”.

The news of Cardi B’s engagement in Fast and also Furious was made by Universal on Wednesday, 16, on the web page that the business developed on YouTube simply to make the “heats up” of the brand-new movie of the legend. In “making-off”, the rap artist shows up discussing the assumption of remaining in the movie, just how she really feels concerning the personality and also communicating with the various other stars in the actors.

Fast and also Furious 9 premieres on June 25. In enhancement to Vin Diesel, the movie functions Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and also Sung Kang.

This is not the very first time Cardi B has actually shown up in a flick in cinemas. She’s remained in The Scammers, 2019, playing a pole dancer. In September in 2015, the American rap artist was welcomed by Anitta to join the trackMe Gusta The clip happens in Salvador, Bahia, as well as likewise included Myke Towers.

