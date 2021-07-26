Jennifer Lopez is tied up by cops while recording clip in Miami – Who

+



Jennifer Lopez is locked up by law enforcement officer while videotaping clip (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez, 51, made the delight of a team of cops (as well as likewise followers of her!) by videotaping a clip with the reggaetón celebrity, the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, 28 years of ages. Music, it appears, is called Cambia El Paso, according to the hashtag utilized by the duo.

Wearing a denim shorts, tennis shoes, an intense top, social tee shirt as well as cap, J-Lo presented with police officers, that ensured to videotape the conference with the starlet as well as vocalist. And they also uploaded the picture on instagram from theMiami Beach Police Department “From her block to ours, J-Lo feels at home with miami beach cops!” the blog post read.

According to the publication People, the recording of J-Lo with Rauw happened at the Goodtime Hotel, lasted concerning 9 hrs as well as count on unique safety and security to make certain the wellness of J-Lo “Jennifer was radiant and full of energy, ” stated a witness.

(By Leo Gregory)

Jennifer Lopez as well as Rauw Alejandro document clip in Miami (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

