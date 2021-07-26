Justin Bieber is balenciaga’s new poster boy – and we already want to steal the look he used in the campaign – Glamour Magazine

+



the Balenciaga is providing you with one thing to speak about currently! After creating digital clones to current their spring 2022 assortment, being hacked by Gucci and returning to Haute Couture trend week after 53 years with out presenting a couture assortment, the model has simply introduced Justin Bieber as his new poster boy.

Justin Bieber poses for balenciaga’s new marketing campaign (Photo: Disclosure / Balenciaga)

The model commanded by Demna Gvasalia he would not often work with many celebrities, and Bieber’s participation within the new marketing campaign has moved followers of the model. The singer posed sporting an outsized leather-based jacket, sweatshirt, jogger pants, obvious white socks and white t-shirt. In hand, Justin takes an up to date model of balenciaga’s traditional mannequin the bag neo, along with additionally sporting the model’s new sneakers, the DIY Runner.

Isabelle Huppert poses for Balenciaga’s new marketing campaign (Photo: Disclosure / Balenciaga)

Also invited to pose within the model’s new marketing campaign the French actress Isabelle Huppert and the American painter and mannequin Eliza Douglas, demna’s longtime muse. Justin joins the singer Cardi B, who served because the face of the model in 2020, as one of many solely celebrities to pose for Balenciaga. Who would additionally put on the little look worn by the singer in promoting? Over right here, we already need to steal this styling already!