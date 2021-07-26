Kendall Jenner gathers family and famous friends to launch tequila in restaurant – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Kendall Jenner fulfills renowned close friends for tequila launch (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kendall Jenner commemorated the launch of its tequila brand name, 818Tequila Blanco For the event, the design saw to it to collect a group of weight to commemorate the minute. Among the visitors were Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson, his mommy as well as businesswoman, Kris Jenner as well as his sis, Kylie Jenner, Khlo é Kardashian as well as Kim Kardashian that shared some video clips of the event on his Instagram Stories.

“Celebrating Lady 818,” she stated as she recorded the design all grinning. “Show up here at the restaurant and you’ll get a bottle of these for free. I’m kidding,” Kim stated in a video clip. At afterward, she shows the sis relishing the beverage as well as toasting.

In various other pictures, Kay Perry takes out a salute as well as has a good time with the visitors. “For the friendship between women,” he stated as he elevated a shot of the beverage.

