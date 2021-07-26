Kylie Jenner poses with Travis Scott amid reconciliation rumors – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Kylie Jenner positions with Travis Scott (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner triggered a furore on social networks as she arised embracing the rap artist Travis Scott, papa of his child,Stormi The pair that remains in the crosshairs of the globe press, after reports that would certainly have returned to the partnership, by relocated the internet on Tuesday (15) to show up embeded an image shared by her.

“24 hours in NYC,” he captioned it.

The followers went nuts and also well known in the commentacities the feasible return. “Mom and Dad together,” composed one. “Yes, i’m sorry. We love it,” commemorated an additional. “What a moment. Did they come back?” asked an additional.

She after that revealed a video clip in which she shows up in her business throughout her child’s occasion, Stormi, in the Big Apple.

Rumors emerged after they showed up with each other previously this month to commemorate the birthday celebration of their 3-year-old child. The pair delighted in a top quality minute with the child and also played battle on exterior water balloons. At the moment, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family members uploaded video clip on her Instagram.

Kylie and also Travis had actually been living apart because October 2019. In late April, on Travis’ birthday celebration, Kylie took a trip and also mosted likely to commemorate with her ex-spouse. According to the magazine of the Entertainment Tonight, both”are enjoying fun moments together, because they have a strong connection and a lot of chemistry, so they are giving romance one more chance”