Shakira and Justin Bieber negotiate tours in South America

Two extremely dear pop vocalists in South America, Shakira and also Justin Bieber are working out to bring their brand-new trips to the area in 2022. The details was launched by Teledoce, uruguayan TELEVISION network.

The Centenario Stadium in Uruguay is going through an improvement to end up being a”self-sustaining center that does not depend on football” In doing a tale concerning it, Teledoce brought details that matters to popular song followers.

“Next year, they are talking to see Metallica, Coldplay, Shakira and Justin Bieber,” claimed Ricardo Lombardo, head of state of the Official Field Management Committee (CAFO).

Justin Bieber is tipped for Rock in Rio

Since in 2015, the name of Justin Bieber is explained as one of the feasible programs of the following version of Rock inRio The celebration will certainly occur in 2022, after being delayed this year because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

“Bieber has just confirmed his presence in the next edition of Rock in Rio (…). For contract reasons, your roster will not yet be officially disclosed”., released the paper Extra inMay certainly Justin Bieber will certainly do his “Justice World Tour” in 2022 and also he constantly undergoes Brazil with his programs.

Shakira’s New Tour

Shakira ought to get on scenic tour this year, according to live country’s news. When she did at the Super Bowl in 2015, the manufacturer revealed that she would certainly meet timetable programs in 2021. It did not take place, for evident factors, and also Shakira devoted himself to videotaping brand-new tracks. Fans are awaiting a complete cd!

In a meeting with Mexico’s Vogue publication, Shakira informed him that his brand-new solitary will certainly appear inJuly She’s completing blending and also editing and enhancing the clip. It might also be the start of a brand-new period that would certainly finish in an excursion following year.