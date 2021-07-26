Single, Kim Kardashian travels to Rome with make-up artist and cat hairdresser – Who

+



Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian as well as Chris Appleton (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The 40-year-old Kim Kardashian is delighting in a number of day of rests in Rome, Italy, as well as really well-accompanied. Apparently without the kids she has with Kanye West, she is delighting in the city with 2 long time good friends: the cosmetics musician Mario Dedivanovic as well as the beautician (as well as pet cat!) Chris Appleton.

“They went straight to the Colosseum to do some sightseeing. They took a private guided tour and walked the grounds, enjoying the sights and learning the whole story. They were inside the Colosseum for about an hour, took pictures and entered several areas, making sure not to miss anything,” a resource informed the as well as!

“After visiting the Colosseum, they were taken to Dal Bolognese for lunch. They sat down and enjoyed all the delicious food. Kim seemed very relaxed and happy to be back in Italy. She was very kind to everyone she met and was friendly and smiling. They unfurled the red carpet for her at the restaurant, bringing many different dishes for her to try. On the way out, she thanked everyone and they opened the door for her,” the witness claimed.

(By Leo Gregory)

Chris Appleton (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian displays journey to Rome (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)