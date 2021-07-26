Take This Ref: Britney Spears, Macaulay Culkin, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and other famous people who suffered from the success of | Take This Ref

The cost of “perfection” as well as fulfilling the general public’s demands can be rather pricey. The motif of Pega Essa Ref podcast of the week deals specifically with this: well-known kids that offered trouble in teenage years or the adult years. As an issue, you recognize stress and anxiety dilemmas, alcohol addiction, medicine dependency, as well as criminal damage. The program, regulated by the young Kaique Brito, concerns the degree to which popularity can affect or be unsafe to kids.

And to review the issue, Foquinha! Fernanda Catania is a reporter, speaker, podcaster as well as proprietor of a popular culture network that births the exact same name through which she is recognized. Digital influencer, she understands well the cost of popularity as well as came with the lives of most of the musicians discussed in the episode, as Britney Spears, that started her really young vocal singing occupation as well as might not birth the stress she experienced Paparazzi followers as well as haters.

“The Disney Channel darling had a promising start, but also a career marked by polemics. She passed out from a party, gave an umbrella in a paparazzi’s car until she collapsed in 2007, when she shaved her head leaving thousands of fans worried,” kaique claims.

The mental illness finished in britney’s interdiction as well as a guardianship of her papa, today, much doubted by the vocalist’s followers. All the dispute bordering the teen muse of the 90s, you can comply with in the docudrama The Life of a Star, offered onGloboplay

The youngster psycho therapist as well as master’s trainee in public law at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Tha ís de Almeida, explains that it is essential to evaluate on a case-by-case basis as well as the sort of circumstance to which the youngster was revealed. Fame isn’t always wicked for everybody.

“First of all, we need to be aware that a fact can have different impacts on people’s lives, so when we approach the relationship between fame and childhood, we need to understand that it is not a cause-and-effect relationship. But it develops from complex relationships between risk and protective factors involved in the exercise of that activity that will lead the subject to media visibility.”

Drew Barrymore, Macaulay Culkin, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber as well as also Sandy as well as Junior are discussed in the program. About the country wide effective duo, Foquinha remembers conflicts of the moment when the bros release their voices with each other, however points out both as a success tale.

“Sandy and Junior are artists who have never exposed themselves so much. We didn’t see them exposing themselves. Sandy was a mystery, until she got older and started talking, opening up. I remember there was a whole ‘breath’ around it, everyone polemized what she was talking about, because Sandy was this ‘perfect little princess’ model and so on, only there is no perfect person and she is real, normal as anyone. But their path is pretty cool. Junior then had his projects, and Sandy hers, and then they still did this commemorative tour”, remarksFoquinha