The Voice Kids: last day of auditions has Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato

This Sunday (25) rolled the last day of blind tryouts of the”The Voice Kids” With couple of openings on their groups, Gaby Amarantos, Michel Telo and also Carlinhos Brown needed to pick well the individuals they desired in their groups. With covers of Demi Lovato, Camilla Cabello, Victor Kley and also also Charlie Brown Jr., it was difficult to hang on to the feeling. Look that were the last authorized.

John Arthur Brum

The last day of Blind Auditions has actually currently started with a stunning efficiency by Jo ão Arthur Brum! He picked ‘Colors of the Wind’, struck from the movie ‘Pocahontas’, and also thrilled the instructors of the #TheVoiceKids! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/rKZjScFHrx — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 10, John Arthur thrilled by vocal singing “Colors of the Wind“, from the movie”Pocahontas” Gaby Amarantos transformed his chair as soon as possible, however ultimately Tel ó and also Brown additionally made a decision to look to the young boy. At completion of the discussion, John picked Tel ó’s group

Camilla Souto

Only despite having ‘Two Hearts’ to hold up against such cuteness of Camilla Souto’s efficiency on the phase of the #TheVoiceKids! Singing the team’s success @MelimOficial, she revealed that she featured whatever to fact! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/q3HNGh1haI — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 14, Camilla sang “Two Hearts” and also although the top quality of her voice was extremely amazing, anxiety impeded the teen, that showed a little out of breath. nonetheless Carlinhow Brown relied on the girl and also transformed the chair, guaranteeing it in your group.

Brenda Tesseroli

Singing ‘Morena’, from @VitorKley and also @brunomartini, Brenda Tesseroli debuted at #TheVoiceKids loaded with praises from my professionals. You did wonderful! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/ueaInbzfe4 — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 14, Brenda satisfied with his variation of “brunette“, success of the vocalistVictor Kley The teen procured the 3 jurors to transform their chairs, however ultimately picked michel teló’s group

Izabelle Ribeiro

Can you not be charmed by izabelle ribeiro’s discussion? She picked Beauty and also the Beast to sing and also made my heart warmer on Sunday mid-day! ✨ #TheVoiceKids Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/Po7mxZCxXo — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 14, Izabelle left the jurors extremely satisfied to sing “Beauty and the Beast“, signature tune of the timeless Disney computer animation. The 3 professionals transformed the chairs early, to the individual’s joy. After paying attention to the 3 musicians, Izabelle chose Gaby’s group

Babi Mello

Paying homage to the timeless Chor ão, Babi Mello picked ‘Blue Sky’ for his efficiency on the phase of the #TheVoiceKids and also it was cooling! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/31IIzIDprg — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 12, Babi prepared a wonderful variation of “Blue Sky“, of the team Charlie Brown Jr. Despite being extremely skilled, the courts lack openings therefore not all reversed. nonetheless Gaby Amarantos transformed his chair and also protected Babi on his group

Heryene

All operated at Havana Oh Na Na! ☄ Heryene picked the hit ‘Havana’, @Camila_Cabello, and also stunned the professionals with a discussion loaded with speed and also power! #TheVoiceKids Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/69YFJhV1YP — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

Despite being just one decade old, Heryene you are currently certain of your enthusiasm for songs. On the phase of the “The Voice Kids“, the child sang a wonderful variation of “Havana“, by the vocalistCamilla Cabello His voizerão quickly captured the focus of Gaby Amarantos and also Carlinhos Brown, that transformed their chairs at the start of the discussion. Heryene picked Brown’s group

Mary Alice

Calling all Lovatics and also Fans of ‘Camp Rock’! ‘This Is Me’, a success in the voice of @ddlovato, was the selection of Maria Alice Martins to do on the phase of the #TheVoiceKids! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/yofSLu2Y5N — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 11, Mary Alice prepared a variation of “This is Me“, from the music “Camp Rock“, translated by Demi Lovato in its initial variation. Gaby Amarantos and also Michel Tel ó suched as and also transformed their chairs to the woman. Maria Alice picked Tel ó’s group

Nicoly Lima

That’s why a pressure leads me to sing with Nicoly Lima! The individual done on the phase of the #TheVoiceKids with ‘Strange Force’, success of @caetanoveloso! Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/lCz7JFz3lv — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

Nicoly thrilled by vocal singing “Strange Force“, among the best successes ofCaetano Veloso His skill happy Gaby Amarantos, the only juror with a readily available openings, that resolved handing over her chair and also commending the individual. That is Nicoly protected a place in Gaby’s group

Julia Antonini

There’s no chance you can not obtain cooled at Julia Antonini vocal singing ‘Love of My Life’! The extraordinary hit of the team @QueenWillRock won a brand-new attire by the individual, and also placed everybody to sing along! #TheVoiceKids Follow all the feelings below! ➡ https://t.co/7KoxQx8vTA pic.twitter.com/RHCQ0VklaG — The Voice Kids (@TheVoice Brasil) July 25, 2021

At the age of 13, Julia provided a wonderful variation of “Love Of My Life“, of the bandQueen The girl was the last to do, when the courts were currently with their groups loaded. Even so, Julia had the chance to sing and also, in instance any type of train wanted her, he can have her on his group.

great the 3 jurors transformed their chairs for Julia and also the teen picked Michel Tel ó’s group

Did you appreciate this tale? Click below to learn more Oh My God web content! by POPline. It has listings, inquisitiveness, virals, celebrities, k-pop, fact programs and also even more regarding popular culture!