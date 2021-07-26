The Voice Kids: last day of auditions has Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato

This Sunday (25) rolled the last day of blind tryouts of the”The Voice Kids” With couple of openings on their groups, Gaby Amarantos, Michel Telo and also Carlinhos Brown needed to pick well the individuals they desired in their groups. With covers of Demi Lovato, Camilla Cabello, Victor Kley and also also Charlie Brown Jr., it was difficult to hang on to the feeling. Look that were the last authorized.

The Voice Kids: courts picked the last candidates they desired on their groups (Photo: Reproduction)

John Arthur Brum

At the age of 10, John Arthur thrilled by vocal singing “Colors of the Wind“, from the movie”Pocahontas” Gaby Amarantos transformed his chair as soon as possible, however ultimately Tel ó and also Brown additionally made a decision to look to the young boy. At completion of the discussion, John picked Tel ó’s group

Camilla Souto

At the age of 14, Camilla sang “Two Hearts” and also although the top quality of her voice was extremely amazing, anxiety impeded the teen, that showed a little out of breath. nonetheless Carlinhow Brown relied on the girl and also transformed the chair, guaranteeing it in your group.

Brenda Tesseroli

At the age of 14, Brenda satisfied with his variation of “brunette“, success of the vocalistVictor Kley The teen procured the 3 jurors to transform their chairs, however ultimately picked michel teló’s group

Izabelle Ribeiro

At the age of 14, Izabelle left the jurors extremely satisfied to sing “Beauty and the Beast“, signature tune of the timeless Disney computer animation. The 3 professionals transformed the chairs early, to the individual’s joy. After paying attention to the 3 musicians, Izabelle chose Gaby’s group

Babi Mello

At the age of 12, Babi prepared a wonderful variation of “Blue Sky“, of the team Charlie Brown Jr. Despite being extremely skilled, the courts lack openings therefore not all reversed. nonetheless Gaby Amarantos transformed his chair and also protected Babi on his group

Heryene

Despite being just one decade old, Heryene you are currently certain of your enthusiasm for songs. On the phase of the “The Voice Kids“, the child sang a wonderful variation of “Havana“, by the vocalistCamilla Cabello His voizerão quickly captured the focus of Gaby Amarantos and also Carlinhos Brown, that transformed their chairs at the start of the discussion. Heryene picked Brown’s group

Mary Alice

At the age of 11, Mary Alice prepared a variation of “This is Me“, from the music “Camp Rock“, translated by Demi Lovato in its initial variation. Gaby Amarantos and also Michel Tel ó suched as and also transformed their chairs to the woman. Maria Alice picked Tel ó’s group

Nicoly Lima

Nicoly thrilled by vocal singing “Strange Force“, among the best successes ofCaetano Veloso His skill happy Gaby Amarantos, the only juror with a readily available openings, that resolved handing over her chair and also commending the individual. That is Nicoly protected a place in Gaby’s group

Julia Antonini

At the age of 13, Julia provided a wonderful variation of “Love Of My Life“, of the bandQueen The girl was the last to do, when the courts were currently with their groups loaded. Even so, Julia had the chance to sing and also, in instance any type of train wanted her, he can have her on his group.

great the 3 jurors transformed their chairs for Julia and also the teen picked Michel Tel ó’s group

