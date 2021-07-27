Angelina Jolie poses for photos with live bees to raise awareness about protection – Globo Rural Magazine

+



Angelina Jolie posed with Bees about your physique to attract consideration to the safety of pollinators, and particularly for World Bee Day.

The picture essay by National Geographic emphasizes the UNESCO-Guerlain, which trains ladies as beekeepers-entrepreneurs and protectors of native bee habitats around the globe.

Actress Angelina Jolie poses in a white bee gown strolling round her physique to lift consciousness of the significance of pollinating safety (Photo: Dan Winters/National Geographic)

Photographer Dan Winters, an novice beekeeper, was impressed by a well-known 1981 portrait by Richard Avedon of a bald Beekeeper from California whose bare torso was lined with bees. According to him, she didn’t put on bee safety and spent about 20 minutes photographing.

study extra

Jolie was just lately appointed ambassador for Women for Bees, a five-year program launched by UNESCO – the UN’s division for schooling, science and tradition – by Guerlain, a French cosmetics firm.

Also in keeping with National Geographic, 50 feminine beekeepers-entrepreneurs have to be educated in 25 UNESCO-designated biosphere reserves worldwide.

Read extra information about Sustainability

“With so much that worries us around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news, this is a [problema] that we can manage,” he instructed the publication.

“Women are expected to build 2,500 native hives by 2025, protecting 125 million bees. Women from Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, France, Russia, Rwanda and Slovenia will be trained this year, with others from Peru, Indonesia and more joining in 2022,” the station studies.

study extra