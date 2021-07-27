Ariana Grande should release special video of “safety net”

Ariana Grande is transferring its period “Positions” with a sequence of reside efficiency movies recorded in a lovely setting. The first disclosed was “Pov“, music that’s among the many most performed on radio within the United States. However, there shall be extra!

Recently the singer sharpened the will of followers to see extra of those movies and requested: “What song do you think is next?“.

Fans are effectively divided into the favourite, however the whole lot signifies that it goes to “safety net“, partnership with Ty Dolla $ign. The motive is that the rapper himself commented on the publication, in addition to Khristopher Riddick, one of many producers of the monitor. Is he coming?

This could be the primary efficiency of the track – as had been many of the tracks on the album, which had been by no means sung reside. This is a chance for followers to see Ariana Grande’s vocal energy exterior the studio.

replace

Now the knowledge has been confirmed! On her social networks, Ariana Grande confirmed the video of “safety net” with a photograph subsequent to Ty Dolla $ign. The costume is identical as within the video of “Pov“. The launch is on Wednesday (07).

“safety net”:

